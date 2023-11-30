Leeds United may have suffered a setback recently with a draw against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United, but they made no mistake of getting back to winning ways against Swansea City on Wednesday night.

It was not the start to the match that Daniel Farke had in mind for his side though, as just seconds after Dan James' opener was ruled out in the first minute, Jamie Paterson went down the other end and scored for the Swans.

But just a few minutes later, Joel Piroe had scored against his former club to restore parity, and just before half-time, the match was turned on its head as Georginio Rutter put United into the lead.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

James made up for his offside goal earlier on in the contest in the second half when firing home emphatically for a third Leeds goal, in a win that saw them get two points closer to Leicester at the top of the Championship standings thanks to the Foxes' 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Farke is really getting the most out of Leeds' talented attacking unit now, and for Rutter in particular it was a big moment as he scored just his second goal in his last 12 league outings.

The French attacker has seven assists to his name, but his strike against Michael Duff's side was just his fourth of the campaign, with his finishing the one thing he perhaps needs to improve on.

Related Daniel Farke makes bold Leeds United transfer claim Daniel Farke has heaped praise on Leeds United's Sam Byram after his impressive season so far.

There was nothing wrong with his effort though as he plucked an Ethan Ampadu pass out of the sky and finished expertly beyond Carl Rushworth in-between the Swansea sticks - and he even pulled out a special celebration too.

Rutter appeared to mimick Harry Potter with his actions post-goal, and that has now been confirmed by the club with a bit more detail.

Why did Georginio Rutter celebrate like Harry Potter v Swansea?

According to the club's official Instagram account, Rutter recorded an episode of the Leeds United podcast with Matt Lewis before they took on Swansea, and he agreed that when he next scored he would pull out the magic wand.

But why is that significant? Well, Lewis of course is a very famous Leeds fan, having played the character Neville Longbottom in eight separate Harry Potter films and because of that, he is a well-known face in the television and film industries.

Lewis is Leeds born and bred and has made his love for the club very clear with whatever he does, and that has led to him partnering with United to host their own podcast, which he hosts alongside prolific former striker Jermaine Beckford.

We could see more wizardry-related celebrations in the future because of this - maybe even Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe pretending to play Quidditch...