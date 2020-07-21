Leeds United expected to retain first-team duo for Premier League campaign

There’s an expectancy at Leeds United that Jack Harrison and Illan Meslier will be two loanees staying put at Elland Road on the back of promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds are already planning for a return to the top-flight, with the Championship title wrapped up over the course of the weekend.

Whilst a fixture with Charlton Athletic looms in 24 hours, attention is already turning to the summer transfer window and how Leeds might look to strengthen upon their return to the top-flight.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

As per Leeds Live, it appears that Harrison and Meslier are going to be part of the furniture at Elland Road, with the loanees – from Man City and Lorient respectively – seemingly on course to stick around.

Reports elsewhere over the weekend appeared to confirm that Harrison would be returning for a third consecutive loan spell at Elland Road, with the 23-year-old progressing nicely under Marcelo Bielsa in the last two seasons.

For Meslier, he’s stepped up into the side well in the place of Kiko Casilla during the run-in, playing his part in the club securing Premier League football with a near flawless run-in.

Since the restart Leeds have played eight, won six, drawn one and lost only once.

The Verdict

This is good news for the club.

Harrison has been really good this season and is showing the type of development that tells you he will be a real hit in the Premier League.

For Meslier, he is an outstanding young goalkeeper, who in the coming years has the chance to be a real hit in the top-flight and potentially on the international stage with World Champions, France.

Thoughts? Let us know!