Leeds United expected to make move to sign Championship player

There’s set to be an approach from Leeds United to sign Reading youngster Michael Olise this summer.

Leeds are on the lookout for reinforcements as they plan for life back in the Premier League after Marcelo Bielsa guided them to the promotion and the Championship title last month.

As per MOT Leeds News, Leeds plan to make an approach to sign Reading midfielder Olise, with the teenager impressing at the Madejski Stadium under Mark Bowen last season.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

It’s believed that the Royals will be open to the 18-year-old’s departure if the money is right, with £3-4m potentially enough to lure him out of Berkshire.

Olise made his debut for Reading in 2018/19’s 3-0 defeat against Leeds in the Championship and since then he’s made a further 26 appearances across all competitions.

In the season gone by the midfielder didn’t feature in Leeds’ win at the Madejski Stadium, but he impressed with his movement and willing running in the 1-0 defeat to the Whites at Elland Road in February.

Pablo Hernandez’s goal was the difference between the two sides that day, as Leeds began to motor into an unassailable lead at the top of the Championship table.

The Verdict

There’s going to be plenty of speculation surrounding Leeds this summer, but Olise does fit the bill when it comes to what the Whites look for in a player.

He’s young and has plenty of potential, whilst he’s already started to show a bit of authority in the Reading midfield.

Leeds will surely like his profile and, if it is true that he’s available for £3-4m, it might well be a deal the Whites look to do for Marcelo Bielsa.

Thoughts? Let us know!