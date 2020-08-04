Leeds United expected to confirm signing of Liverpool and Rangers target this week

Leeds United are expected to confirm the signing of Linfield teenager Charlie Allen this week, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth.

The Whites secured promotion to the Premier League last month after winning the Championship title.

You’d expect it could be a busy summer for the Whites as they prepare for their return to the top flight after 16 years away.

One deal it appears is all but done is the signing of Allen, with reports earlier this summer suggesting Leeds had agreed a fee of around £300,000 with the Northern Irish club and that the player has agreed a scholarship deal that will become a three-and-a-half-year professional contract when he turns 17 in November

According to Smyth, the Whites are expected to confirm the signing of the 16-year-old forward this week.

Expecting Charlie Allen's move to Leeds United from Linfield to be confirmed this week. Described as a 'very good' footballer by David Healy. #lufc — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) August 3, 2020

Completing the deal appears a real success for Leeds given the pedigree of the other sides linked with a move for Allen.

It is understood that Chelsea, Rangers, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Manchester City were all keen but that it was the Elland Road outfit that most impressed his family.

The attacking midfielder made his senior debut for Linfield, who are managed by former Whites striker David Healy, at the age of just 15.

Do you know the club these 15 Leeds players started their career with?

1 of 15 Which team did goalkeeper Kiko Casilla start his professional career with? Atletico Madrid Barcelona Real Madrid Osasuna

The Verdict

This is fantastic news from a Leeds perspective.

The signing of Allen is unlikely to be one that has an impact on the first team in the upcoming season but the fact he has chosen them over some big clubs shows just what an appeal the Elland Road club have, and could set a precedent for other young players to make the move in the future.

The 16-year-old looks a really exciting talent and is certainly very highly rated, with Irish FA performance director Jim Magilton heaping praise on his technical ability and attitude.

This looks a move that could pay real dividends in a few years’ time.