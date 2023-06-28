Leeds United are expected to finalise a deal to appoint former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, a report from the Daily Mail has revealed.

The 46-year-old has Championship promotion-winning experience under his belt already from his time at Carrow Road - and has seemingly been on the Whites' radar for some time with the German being linked with the top job a while back.

The recently-relegated side have been without a manager since the departure of Sam Allardyce at the end of last term, with Leeds taking their time in their quest to appoint the right man to take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But with some of their likely promotion rivals including Leicester City and Southampton already having their new managers in place, the Whites will be keen to get a deal over the line as quickly as possible.

What challenges face Daniel Farke at Leeds United?

Straight away, there will be plenty for Farke to deal with if he makes the move to Elland Road.

Not only does he need to bring in his own players to try and put his stamp on the Whites, but he also needs to deal with potential departures.

Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Rasmus Kristensen, Cody Drameh, Brenden Aaronson, Marc Roca, Tyler Adams, Crysencio Summerville, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with moves away, with some of these stars potentially set to move on permanently before the summer window closes.

Decisions will also need to be made on the futures of Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton, Joe Gelhardt and Ian Poveda, all of whom secured loan exits last season but will now be keen to make their mark for the Whites' first team following their relegation.

Is Daniel Farke a good appointment for Leeds United?

Considering the promotion experience he has under his belt, it wouldn't be a surprise if Farke turns out to be a big success for Leeds.

It's unclear whether he would be able to keep the Whites in the Premier League if he got them there, but the short-term assignment is getting the club back to the top flight and you feel he could achieve that goal.

He needs to be given the tools to ensure he has the right players though and this doesn't just mean signing the players he wants, but also keeping some of their current stars if he wants them at his disposal.

Considering some of the managers they could have appointed, Farke is certainly one of the better available candidates out there and the fact he's a free agent is a bonus.

That means they won't need to pay compensation to lure him to West Yorkshire.