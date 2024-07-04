Highlights Georginio Rutter is unlikely to push for a move away from Leeds United this summer.

Brighton have recently had a bid for Rutter rejected.

Leeds will surely be keen to hold on to the attacker.

Leeds United attacker Georginio Rutter is not expected to push for a move away from Elland Road this summer, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The attacking midfielder, who can also operate as a striker, is one of many players that could be heavily linked with a move away from the club between now and the end of the summer transfer window, having enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 campaign.

Georginio Rutter's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (League games - excluding play-offs) Appearances 45 Goals 6 Assists 15

Following their play-off final defeat, vultures may be circling for some of their best players, with Archie Gray already leaving the club during the early stages of the transfer window to join Tottenham Hotspur.

More departures could potentially follow in the coming weeks, although the Whites' board may not be under as much pressure to sell key players now for two reasons.

Firstly, the 2023/24 period has passed, meaning that any sales now won't count towards that season's set of accounts.

As well as this, Gray has been sold in a reported £40m deal and that could take away the need to cash in on players to provide Daniel Farke with a healthy summer transfer budget.

But that may not prevent teams from taking an interest in their star players, with the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto likely to be of interest to several teams at this stage.

Some of their other first-teamers could attract interest, even those who didn't play very much last term, including Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt.

Georginio Rutter's expected stance on Leeds United future revealed

Brighton and Hove Albion have recently had a £30m bid knocked back for Rutter, who impressed for much of last term.

With this Premier League bid in mind, it would be easy for the player to try and push for a move.

But the Yorkshire Evening Post have reported that the attacker isn't expected to push for a move away from Elland Road after managing to get himself back on track in West Yorkshire.

He may not have endured the best start to life at his current club, but he was an asset last season and may be more settled now because of that.

Leeds United will surely be desperate to keep Georginio Rutter

Leeds have benefitted from having Rutter at their disposal in the past 12 months.

He may not have made the best start to life at Elland Road, but the drop to the Championship has given him an opportunity to shine and he has established himself as one of the most formidable attackers in the division.

Rutter didn't score a high number of goals last season, but he registered plenty of assists and his contributions next season will be needed, especially if one of Summerville or Gnonto follows Gray out of the exit door.

Losing him would be painful and even though they would have the funds to recruit a replacement, it would be frustrating for Leeds fans if he was sold now.

Rutter may also feel he has unfinished business at Elland Road following the play-off final defeat, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him stay.