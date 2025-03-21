This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United may find themselves sweating over Dan James' immediate future with the club if a second successive bid for promotion back to the Premier League falls short come May.

The Whites were powerless to prevent the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Archie Gray from departing following last season's play-off final heartache, but managed to retain James' services heading into the 2024/25 campaign.

Indeed, the Welsh international has enjoyed a more prominent impact in the absence of Summerville, for example, after going under the radar at times in the previous season. James, who joined Leeds for £25 million from Manchester United under Marcelo Bielsa but initially struggled, has rebuilt himself at Elland Road over the last couple of years and is now hitting the best form of his career.

The winger has recorded 10 goals and nine assists from 32 Championship appearances, keeping the likes of Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto out of Daniel Farke's side in recent months.

Dan James' Leeds United stats across all competitions as of March 19, via FotMob Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Premier League 35 4 4 2022/23 Premier League 7 1 1 2023/24 Championship 46 13 8 2024/25 Championship 14 4 2

There is an argument to suggest James has been his side's leading player this season and less contest can be offered to the impact he has played in their ongoing title charge.

The league leaders have endured tricky form in recent weeks and are tied on points with second-placed Sheffield United but still remain favourites to clinch the title in May. But neither the title nor promotion is tied up just yet - you simply never know with Leeds - and they will surely be fearful of losing James, should a third successive season in the second-tier await.

Leeds United, Dan James transfer fear outlined on promotion condition

FLW asked our Whites fan pundit, Ger Lynch, if he fears that James' performances this season have made a summer departure likely in the event of a second failed promotion bid.

Ger does indeed believe that it will take promotion to retain the 27-year-old, who he expects to have no shortage of suitors looking to take him back to the Premier League if Leeds cannot.

"Short answer, yes I would fear that Dan James would leave if Leeds don't go up," Ger told FLW.

"I imagine he will be on a Premier League-level salary, although there will be the cut that they do have in place for the players that got relegated.

"But he's been such an important player for Leeds and he's only getting better. He's improved year, after year, after year.

"He's not just a fast guy as I've said before, he's got an end product now and he's one of Leeds' most effective players. He's not the most skilful players in the world and you don't have to see him in every game or all throughout the game.

"But when he is involved in the game, he's very, very effective for Leeds. The best, most positive thing I can say about James is that he's incredibly effective for Leeds.

"If Leeds miss out, I think there will be a host of clubs lined up to take James back to the Premier League, no questions asked. I think he's a very good player.

"His attitude is probably one of his standout attributes. There's the saying with Leeds fans 'side before self' which goes back to the Don Revie team, he's probably the most 'side before self' player we have.

"He played upfront under Bielsa when he wasn't a finisher nor a striker, he got a lot of criticism for his performances in the Premier League even when he wasn't a striker.

"But he got on with it, he never complained when he was out of the team or when they loaned him to Fulham. He got on with things last season and this season, he plays his football with a smile on his face and is a joy to watch.

"He's got a phenomenal attitude and the more players like that you have around your team, the better your team will be. So yeah, I'd be very concerned that James would be a player other teams would look pinch off Leeds.

"I really hope Leeds can find a way to get promoted or, if not, keep hold of James."

Dan James, Leeds United contract situation could make retention harder if promotion bid fails

The existing fear of losing James in the event of another season in the Championship could well be amplified by his contract situation.

As things stand, the ex-Swansea City and Man United attacker will enter the final year of his current deal next term and that means Leeds could be susceptible to having him prized away at a discounted price in order to avoid losing the starlet for nothing in the summer of 2026.