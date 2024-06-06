Marc Roca is edging closer to an exit from Leeds United this summer, with another loan switch to Real Betis growing ever more likely.

There may have been plenty of excitement when the 27-year-old was brought in from Bayern Munich during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City, but a loan clause in his contract allowed Roca to depart after just one year in West Yorkshire.

His reputation upon the time of his arrival remained strong from his time with Espanyol in La Liga despite only playing 24 games for the Bavarian outfit in the two years prior to joining Leeds. The Spaniard then made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February, ultimately culminating in relegation from the top-flight.

Whilst some would argue Leeds would have preferred to pick up a fee for the midfielder, who cost an initial £10m when he signed last summer, a loan move at least freed up wages at Elland Road. Reports last month stated that Betis are aiming to sign Roca from Leeds again this summer should the Whites fail to gain promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which has since come to fruition.

Not only that, but according to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Betis are now hopeful of extending his stay with the side beyond this season. The midfielder is then able to sign a second season-long loan agreement with Betis to leave the Whites without any fee yet again. Betis were said to be desperate for Leeds to miss out on promotion.

Marc Roca linked with Real Betis return

Roca has become a key player, featuring in both the league and Europa League prominently. He made 37 appearances in all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Roca was also a major contributor for Leeds last term but looks set to exit the club again this summer. The question has always been in what manner he would return.

One option would be for Betis to trigger a €12 million (£10.2 million) option to buy clause that was agreed last summer. However, the club's finances are making this increasingly difficult to complete such a deal. According to that report from Estadio Deportivo, Roca is now entitled to another loan, as he has a clause in his contract which allows him to depart temporarily for a second season.

The latest now comes from Diario de Sevilla, who report that Betis intend to bring the midfielder back but only on loan with a new purchase option then tied into it, due to the Spanish side being keen to spend their limited funds elsewhere rather than a good portion on the Leeds man.

The report states that a move is "likely" between Roca, Betis, and Leeds to take him back for a second temporary stint. Roca is another player with an active loan clause in his contract, alongside Jack Harrison as the other known Leeds player.

Marc Roca's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Espanyol 121 3 6 FC Bayern Munich 24 0 0 Leeds United 36 1 2 Real Betis 37 4 3

Marc Roca set for Leeds exit

Roca's lack of athleticism and mobility were always an issue for the Whites last season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were vitally important at times as well.

La Liga is perhaps a slower tempo and less physical league, which is why he has performed better than what Leeds fans saw in the Premier League.

A reunion with Betis once again this summer makes sense for all parties involved, but Leeds were likely to have been hoping that they could recoup some of the initial fee paid, as opposed to a second loan move, which does little for them other than take his wages off the books.

Few of the loaned out players from 2023/24 performed well enough to make some money back on at this moment in time, but Roca was one who fell into that category, so missing out on vital funds will be a cause of frustration again for Leeds' hierarchy and Daniel Farke.