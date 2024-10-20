Leeds United have been linked to a number of defensive midfielders recently, with Josuha Guilavogui being the latest, but one that they could consider is former Leicester City utility man Daniel Amartey.

With Ethan Ampadu out until close to January, and Ilia Gruev possibly not back with the first-team until closer to March, Leeds are in a tricky predicament regarding their deeper midfield options.

Not only that, but Max Wöber faces a few more weeks on the sidelines, which leaves their defensive options thin in terms of numbers.

In the meantime, Daniel Farke will hope that Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk remain fit, and he has Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell to call upon as his double-pivot pairing, but there is very little beyond that given Charlie Crew and James Debayo's age and lack of experience.

Some seniority is required for the bench, with Sam Byram and Isaac Schmidt the only defensive-minded cover of any kind with experience.

The only way for Leeds to add more experience and depth to their side from now until January is by exploring the free agent market, and the current injury crisis threatens to derail their season if any further issues arise in the coming weeks.

Leeds United's search for a free agent midfielder remains ongoing

As they are currently in the midst of worrying about multiple areas of the squad, Farke has admitted that a free agent would help to bring cover and depth if they can find the right player over the next few weeks.

Speaking prior to Leeds' game against Sheffield United on Friday, Leeds' boss explained the latest regarding his stance on free agents, saying: "We’re having a deeper look into the free agent market.

"We have a few ideas and we’re carefully optimistic we’ll be able to bring in a good solution in the upcoming days or weeks.

"It won’t last a few more weeks, we won’t bring a player at the end of November. If we haven’t brought a player in the next two weeks, then we won’t bring a player in at all."

Former Nottingham Forest man Cheikhou Kouyate had been one player on their radar, but a deal didn’t materialise following a failed medical, and Football Insider have revealed that Leeds turned their attention to one of Farke's former captains in Christoph Kramer.

But those are not the only midfield links to emerge lately, with ex-Arsenal and Villarreal man, Francis Coquelin, also named as an option to fill the void. The 33-year-old was said to be training with Farke's team, according to TeamTalk.

FLW sources have confirmed that there is little validity to speak of with those reports; however, Josuha Guilavogui is reportedly an option Daniel Farke and Leeds United are considering, as per Leeds Live.

Following the win over Sheffield United, a photo circulated on X of the midfielder with a Leeds supporter, and club sources have reportedly indicated he is among the free agents being considered.

Despite the statement win over Sheffield United, Leeds are not out of the woods yet regarding their squad depth. Joe Rodon is one yellow away from a suspension and Wöber is out injured, making a move for a player like Guilavogui or Kouyate the most logical in the short-term given their versatility and ability to slot into defensive midfield or centre-back.

Those are the two problem areas currently, so an experienced player of their nature is the obvious area to recruit in, but is there another option Leeds could be considering? We take a look here.

Daniel Amartey should be a target for Leeds United in their free agent search

Although the free agent market tends to be somewhat sparse following the summer transfer window there still remain multiple options available that they could also sign, but they must be the right fit and tick the boxes Leeds require a a defensive midfielder who can operate in central defence.

The main issue with some midfield options is whether they have defensive solidity to deputise in midfield in Ampadu and Gruev's place. The likes of Kramer, Coquelin, and Guilavogui are all alternative options but it's clear to see why the latter is being eyed up after not signing Kouyate.

Tanaka and Rothwell are similar in a ball-playing and tempo sense, thus Leeds require a different type and someone with the ability to ease the burden on Leeds' back four as a direct replacement or a natural screen in front of them. A similar profile to Kouyate and Guilavogui is Daniel Amartey.

Amartey built up a solid body of work in English football across a seven-year spell with Leicester City, whom he represented in the UEFA Champions League and lifted the most improbable Premier League title in his first season at the club.

He spent a year with Besiktas after leaving the King Power Stadium last summer but now finds himself without a club, and Leeds should really be considering a move for the utility defensive player.

He has featured as a right-back, centre-back, and defensive midfielder during his career and is an ideal substitute in that sense.

Amartey may not be capable of solving all of the problems in those areas on his own, but he would doubtless be an improvement on what they currently have in reserve; all whilst being a peak-age player rather than a Guilavogui in the twilight of his career where his natural level is not known as easily at the age of 34.

Amartey is 29 and a 53-cap Ghana international who could help bring both bite and control to ease the weight of minutes on Leeds' spine of Rodon, Struijk, Rothwell and Tanaka. Wage demands could be a sticking point, but Amartey would tick many boxes and has played over 100 times in the Premier League.

Kouyate failed his medical after very few minutes in the last couple of seasons, and the same could be true of Guilavogui. Amartey has played far more often in recent seasons and his conditioning could be a vital factor in a player being deemed fit enough for Leeds' current needs.