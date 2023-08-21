Highlights Everton are closing in on a £15 million deal for Che Adams and are now targeting Leeds United's Willy Gnonto to bolster their forward line.

That's according to Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers, who says the Toffees are weighing up another bid for Leeds United's 19-year-old forward, which could be worth up to £30 million.

What's the current situation regarding Leeds United's Willy Gnonto?

Gnonto was one of the major positives to come out of the club last season, due to his impressive performances at such a young age.

However, his presence at Elland Road is currently overshadowing Leeds' start to the season, with Gnonto not present for the most recent EFL Cup game against Shrewsbury Town nor the leagues clash with Birmingham City or West Bromwich Albion, either.

It was revealed by the Daily Mail that the teenage forward had asked to be left out of the matchday squad as he wants a move away despite featuring heavily in the first Championship game of the campaign against Cardiff City.

He has since handed in a transfer request in the hopes of securing a move away from the club, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Daniel Farke has also revealed that the 19-year-old is training away from the club's first-team:

Although Gnonto didn't start regularly for the Whites last season, he was an often an effective option from the bench or when given a chance to prove himself. The forward notched four goals and collected a further four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League.

Those performances have alerted top-flight clubs to him, with Everton the most keen at present.

What's the latest with Everton's pursuit of Leeds United's Gnonto?

It has previously been reported earlier in the month that Everton tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from the West Yorkshire outfit, but the bid was quickly knocked back by Leeds.

However, in a fresh update, Sky Sports have revealed that Everton have actually made four offers for Gnonto, who is very keen to make the move to Goodison Park, but Leeds are taking a firm stance as they look to keep him.

“Sky Sports News understands Wilfried Gnonto made himself unavailable for the games against Shrewsbury and Birmingham because he is unhappy at being denied a move away from Leeds.

“It is understood there had been negotiations over a move to Everton for a month prior to this. Within that time, there was understood to have been four offers made by Everton, culminating in the latest one of £25m inclusive of add-ons, plus a sell-on clause."

Jacque Talbot is now reporting that they remain keen and intend to increase their bid, he wrote: "We understand that, having rejected their last offer of around £25m (£20m+5m), the Toffees’ intention this week is to make a further and likely final bid, nearer to the £30m mark. Crucial talks are set between Everton and Leeds over the next few days."

Everton have bolstered their forward line with the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the season, as well as Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP. They are also set to add the £15 million signing of Adams from Southampton; but will continue to look for further reinforcements, according to Talbot.

The Toffees have lost their opening games 1-0 and 4-0 to Fulham and Aston Villa respectively, highlighting the need for more signings.

Is £30 million a fair price for Gnonto? Should Leeds sell to Everton?

Leeds did the right thing in standing firm over Gnonto, but are entering the territory of needing to cash-in for figures around that valuation.

The book profit in terms of Profit and Sustainability, as well as the ability to use some of that money in their transfer kitty, make the sale a smart one at that price point.

Leeds fans may have hoped the Adams pursuit from Everton would end the Gnonto chase, but it would give the Whites plenty of funds to play around with to do further work of their own in the transfer market should they sell the forward to the Toffees.