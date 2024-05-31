Highlights Leeds United must regroup after play-off disappointment and focus on preparing for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Despite interest in reuniting with Kalvin Phillips, Leeds may lose out to Everton in signing the midfielder this summer.

Everton's interest in Phillips could be a blessing in disguise, allowing Leeds to pursue other targets and move on from the saga.

Leeds United will be a side that is hurting after suffering play-off heartbreak last week.

The Whites were one of the favourites to get promotion this season, and despite being at the top end of the league all year, they were unable to get over the line when it really mattered, losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley after a poor end to the campaign.

There will be a lot of disappointment in and around the club, but they will have to brush themselves down and go again in the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

It is likely the Yorkshire side will be busy this summer, as Daniel Farke will want to right the wrongs of this season, plus it is expected the club will lose key players who are destined for the Premier League.

It is highly expected that there will be a lot of turnover at the club, but given what happened in the play-off final, it seems difficult now for Leeds to be able to reunite with former midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for the player, but it has now been reported that Everton are looking into a deal for the English midfielder, which could possibly be a blessing in disguise.

Everton join the race for Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United have been looking into a deal to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Phillips joined City in the summer of 2022, but it has been a move that has gone disastrously wrong for the player, as his game time has been limited, resulting in a loan to West Ham and him being bombed from the England squad.

His future looks away from the Premier League side, and it seemed Leeds were keen on reuniting with the player, but only if they secured top-flight football.

The 28-year-old looks set to leave Man City this summer, but Leeds now look very unlikely to win the race, as according to TEAMtalk, they have missed their chance to sign the player after agreeing a deal in principle with Manchester City.

Kalvin Phillips' stats at Leeds United Apps Goals Assists 234 14 13 Stats as per Transfermarkt

The deal would only go through if the club won promotion, and with defeat to Southampton, that deal looks virtually over now.

The same report has claimed that Everton are now growing in confidence about signing Phillips this summer.

It is believed the Toffees would be looking to do a loan deal for the midfielder and stand a good chance, as he is believed to want to stay in the North. This comes after it has also been reported that European teams such as Roma, RB Leipzig, and RB Salzburg are interested.

Everton being interested in Kalvin Phillips could help Leeds United

Ideally, Leeds United would have loved to be heading into this summer as a Premier League team with a strong chance of securing the signature of Kalvin Phillips.

However, that hasn’t happened, and instead, Leeds are preparing for another gruelling season in the Championship.

It is a very big summer for Leeds. The club is likely going to see two or three of their key players from the 2023/24 season depart, given the speculation that has been around all season, with Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto and Archie Gray the main contenders.

Manager Daniel Farke will be tasked with going back into the market and finding suitable replacements. It means it is going to be a busy period for the club on all fronts; incomings and outgoings.

Therefore, they can’t afford a long-running saga about whether they will or won’t sign Phillips this summer.

The news emerging that Everton are interested in a loan deal for Phillips might disappoint Leeds fans. It might be just a blessing in disguise, though, as the club can then concentrate on other realistic targets, they do have a chance of signing, putting a high-profile rumour to bed.

It has been a frustrating time for Phillips since he joined Manchester City, and the 2023/24 campaign wasn’t much different, even after he joined West Ham on loan for the remainder of the season in January.

Overall, the 28-year-old played just 12 times in the league, with only three of those appearances coming as starts. He averaged 34 minutes on the pitch.

The midfielder failed to score or register an assist in that time, with him in fact failing to make much of an impact going forward. He didn’t create any big chances or register any key passes, as per Sofascore.com, although that's not his game, it's got to be said.

It is very clear that Phillips needs an exit out of Man City this summer, but Leeds are unlikely to be the answer after a disappointing end to the season.

The sooner any saga is wrapped up with a confirmed move elsewhere, the better for Leeds and Phillips. There's work to be done at Elland Road and they can't be hung up on a former hero.