Highlights Leicester City signs Bobby De Cordova-Reid from Fulham, beating Leeds United and Everton.

Steve Cooper secures his second signing as Leicester boss, adding experience and versatility.

De Cordova-Reid's ability to play multiple positions and his promotion experience make him a valuable addition for Leeds, but they miss out on signing him.

Leeds United and Everton are reportedly set to miss out on signing Fulham forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid, with Leicester City winning the race for his signature this summer.

That's according to John Percy of The Telegraph, who is reporting that Steve Cooper has sealed his second signing as Leicester boss this summer.

The versatile 31-year-old featured regularly in the Premier League last season, contributing six goals and two assists from 33 appearances in the top flight. Leeds have reportedly been keeping tabs on De Cordova-Reid amid uncertainty over his future at Craven Cottage.

According to TEAMtalk, the forward is set to depart the Cottagers at the end of the month after they were unable to come to an agreement over a new contract. De Cordova-Reid’s contract expired this week, which has made him a free agent and able to speak to multiple clubs.

It was understood that Leeds were one of two clubs with an interest in signing him, should he leave Fulham this summer as has now transpired. The sternest competition came from Premier League outfit Everton.

Leeds miss out on Bobby De Cordova-Reid to Leicester

Leeds have various issues to address this summer, not least because plenty of their attackers will be the subject of interest from teams at a higher level. If the likes of at least two of Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, and Georgionio Rutter are sold, then a player like De Cordova-Reid made a lot of sense for Daniel Farke.

However, they have missed out, as Percy reports: "Cooper has persuaded the Jamaica international to join the Championship title winners after turning down a contract extension at Craven Cottage.

"He will join despite a number of rival offers from Premier League clubs."

Bobby Decordova-Reid career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Bristol City 158 29 19 Cheltenham Town (loan) 1 0 0 Oldham Athletic (loan) 7 0 0 Plymouth Argyle (loan) 35 3 9 Cardiff City 30 5 4 Fulham 209 32 18 Jamaica 33 6 3

He had been offered a two-year contract, per The Athletic. The utility attacker has never nailed down one set role or position but instead finds himself moving around all over the attacking line as a utility forward.

De Cordova-Reid is an incredibly selfless player and the right sort of character for Cooper to add to his side this summer, as he will put the team first in order to allow others to play in their most optimal position.

Leeds' need for attacking additions

De Cordova-Reid has plenty of experience and versatility, as well as always having an eye for both a goal and a pass, irrespective of where he is deployed by various managers.

He can operate in central areas as part of a front two, or behind the striker as an attacking midfielder, whilst De Cordova-Reid has also played plenty of his career out wide as well, which speaks to the broadness of his overall skillset as a player.

Not only that, but he is highly experienced at this stage in his career, having won promotion previously with Fulham, and also helping to establish them in the Premier League as well.

From back-to-front, Leeds require greater experience and De Cordova-Reid knows how to win promotion, and brings bags of vital Championship and Premier League experience that needs replacing as well.

Farke and the recruitment team are certain to want that, even if a player like De Cordova-Reid would be a short-term signing for them, and to miss out will come as a blow with various attacking players having uncertain futures in West Yorkshire this summer.