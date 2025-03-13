Leeds United and Everton have been handed a huge boost in their respective pursuits of Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon, as the 25-year-old reportedly wants to keep playing in England next season following his impressive spell at Elland Road.

Spurs man Solomon has been a bright spark for Leeds since his arrival last summer and has played a key role in their automatic promotion push off the left-wing so far this term.

His standout stint with the Whites has seen him attract transfer attention from higher-placed clubs, with Everton believed to be interested, as they look set to be in the market for a wide attacker with Leeds' own loan man Jack Harrison unlikely to move to Merseyside on a permanent deal.

The Israeli international looks set to leave parent club Spurs in a permanent move, and both Leeds and the Toffees are set to battle it out for his signature, but the former will need to win promotion to the Premier League to be in with a chance of striking a deal.

Championship table (1st-5th) as of March 13 Pos. Team P GD Pts 1. Leeds United 37 +51 79 2. Sheffield United 37 +24 77 3. Burnley 37 +39 75 4. Sunderland 37 +21 69 5. West Brom 37 +14 56

Manor Solomon boost received as Leeds United and Everton ready permanent moves

Solomon has registered seven goals and assists each in 30 Championship appearances this season. His latest midweek exploits to help move the Whites closer to automatic promotion saw his cross deflect off Jake Cooper and into the net to put the Whites 1-0 up inside three minutes against Millwall in an eventual 2-0 victory.

Leeds are known to want to strike a full-time deal with Spurs for the 25-year-old in the summer but face stiff competition from the Toffees, who have been revitalised in the Premier League under returning boss David Moyes.

GiveMeSport have previously claimed that the winger will be allowed to leave North London in the summer for between £10 million and £15 million, and TEAMtalk have now moved to boost both chasing clubs' chances of landing his signature, reporting that his preference is to remain in England and to play in the Premier League next season.

Clubs in Italy and Turkey are believed to be keeping tabs on his availability, but that looks unlikely to happen if those claims are to be believed, as well as a fresh report from TEAMtalk, which states that Spurs are set to be after a fee closer to £20m.

Leeds United will want to keep Manor Solomon in the Premier League due to his quality and experience

Leeds still have a lot of work to do over the next six weeks to secure automatic promotion, but they are now in pole position for the second-tier title after pouncing on Sheffield United and Burnley's dropped points with their midweek win over rivals Millwall.

Any chance they have of signing Solomon clearly hinges on their league status, and it is understandable as to why, given his clear ability and potential to get even better at 25, as well as his previous experience of playing at such a high level.

His summer loan capture from Spurs drew a lot of attention from across the EFL, as his experience in the Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk and in the Premier League with Fulham and Tottenham saw him widely tipped to take the second tier by storm at Elland Road.

The Israeli international's form has been inconsistent as of late, but he is clearly too good for the Championship when at the top of his game, and the continuity of having him in the squad would surely be ideal for Leeds and Daniel Farke if they are back in the top-flight in August.

They must seal that promotion before any deal can be made, however, and the next nine games are some of the biggest in the club's recent history for a number of reasons, not least due to the future of Solomon.