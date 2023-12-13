Highlights Leeds United are monitoring Gent left-back Archie Brown ahead of January transfer window.

Brown came through the youth ranks at Derby County, and has since played senior football in Switzerland and Belgium.

A number of top-flight clubs from England, Germany and Italy are also interested in the 21-year-old.

Leeds United are monitoring Gent left-back Archie Brown ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from The Daily Mail, who say that a number of top-flight clubs from across Europe are taking an interest in the 21-year-old.

Prior to his move to Europe, Brown came through the youth ranks at Derby County, featuring for the Rams at Under 18s and Under 23s level.

However, he would leave Pride Park in the summer of 2021, having never made a senior appearance for the club, to join Swiss side Lausanne-Sport.

After spending just over two years with the club, Brown was on the move again this summer, when he joined KAA Gent.

The left-back has since gone onto make 18 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them to third place in the current Belgian top-flight standings, and the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Archie Brown senior career by club (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Lausanne-Sport 43 5 4 Lausanne-Sport II 4 1 0 Gent 18 0 1 As of 13th December 2023

Now it seems as though that form from Brown, is already starting to attract plenty of attention in him, from elsewhere across Europe.

Leeds among clubs eyeing Gent left-back

According to this latest update, Leeds are monitoring Brown ahead of the January window, with the Premier League duo of Everton and Burnley also said to be watching the 21-year-old.

Those sides could however face plenty of competition from elsewhere in Europe, if they want to secure his services.

It is claimed that clubs currently competing in Germany's Bundesliga, and Serie A in Italy, also have Brown on their radar ahead of the return of the window next month.

The left-back only signed a four-year contract with Gent back in the summer, securing his future in Belgium until the end of the 2026/27 season.

As a result, his current club will be in a strong position to respond to any offers that might come in for the 21-year-old at the turn of the year.

Leeds pushing for a swift return to the Premier League

Following their relegation at the end of last season, Leeds have made a strong push for promotion on their return to the Championship.

The Whites are currently third in the second-tier standings, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but well in control when it comes to the race for a play-off spot.

Given the top-flight status of many of those other linked clubs, continuing the success they have had so far this season and winning promotion could be vital to any hopes Leeds have of completing the signing of Brown.

Winning the race for Brown could be vital for Leeds

Completing the signing of Brown certainly has the potential to be a good piece of business for Leeds.

Stuart Dallas has not played for 20 months now due to injury, and is out of contract at the end of the season, while there has been speculation about a potential departure for Junior Firpo.

As a result, the Elland Road club could benefit from some extra depth on the left of their defence, and at 21-years-old, Brown could provide that for them for many years to come, if they are able to win the race for his services.

The fact he is already playing at top-flight and European level is also a positive in terms of the potential he has to make an impact for Daniel Farke's side, meaning this could be a deal that is well worth pursuing for Leeds United.