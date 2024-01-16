Highlights Charlie Cresswell's place in Leeds United's centre-back pecking order has fallen behind Struijk and Rodon.

Ethan Ampadu has impressed as a center-back and filled the void left by injured players.

Cresswell's frustration and lack of playing time may lead to his departure, with clubs like Blackburn and Millwall interested in him.

Charlie Cresswell faces an uncertain future with Leeds United, but Daniel Farke may have found a solution to his centre-back issue already.

The academy product has found his place within Leeds' centre-back pecking order to be behind the consistently impressive duo of Pascal Struijk and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon, who have formed one of the most imperious pairings at the heart of Leeds' defence.

However, with Struijk suffering from an adductor issue, and club captain Liam Cooper also currently out with a groin issue, many perhaps thought the Whites would turn to Cresswell in their place.

Cresswell has seldom featured and scarcely been seen at all of late, even amongst the substitutes. His omission has forced Farke to tinker, with Luke Ayling also an option at centre-back but departing for Middlesbrough on loan.

Ethan Ampadu impresses at centre-back

Farke has instead called upon Ethan Ampadu to fill that void against Peterborough United and in the most recent league win against Cardiff City, too. The 23-year-old defensive-midfielder has been a fantastic signing since his summer arrival, and has operated at centre-back before joining Leeds, but had been an ever-present in every league and cup game in a midfield role prior to that FA Cup win over Peterborough.

He scored twice and assisted a further goal in that game, whilst also controlling the game from centre-back in another Leeds 3-0 Leeds win in South Wales against Cardiff City. Ampadu's skill set is broader than perhaps even Farke thought, and he has showcased his immense talent by playing as one of the best players in the division in, not one, but two different positions.

He was rarely tested by either side, but was able to dictate proceedings by being afforded more time and space on the ball from a deeper position. The Welsh international highlighted that he is an option for Farke in that role, whilst two of the club's senior central defenders remain out, even if he may face sterner tests and stronger opponents in the coming weeks.

Cresswell could leave Leeds for Blackburn or Millwall

Naturally, with his place falling even further down the pecking order, Cresswell has cut a frustrated figure at Elland Road, which Farke understands after just six appearances so far, but also questioned his mentality recently.

"You could sense that Charlie was not overly happy with this situation. Sometimes he was travelling with us and it was a little bit like he’s not really switched on and focused. We spoke openly and honestly about this and he said, ‘Listen boss, I totally appreciate everything but for me it’s difficult. I’m not happy to be centre-back number four. I want to be top two. I rate myself as a starter," the German revealed to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Cresswell's immediate future in West Yorkshire is being called into question, with the giant defender linked with a host of Championship sides in the lead up to and across the opening two weeks of the current January transfer window.

On New Year's Eve, it was reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Blackburn Rovers were among a trio of clubs interested in taking Cresswell to Ewood Park alongside Middlesbrough and Leeds' current promotion rivals, Ipswich Town.

Amid all the strong interest in Cresswell, his former club Millwall have most recently emerged as a potential destination for the Leeds defender, as well as the fact Jon Dahl Tomasson's interest in the 21-year-old has remained concrete in recent weeks.

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with Millwall to gain further first-team game time, where he featured regularly for Gary Rowett, making 30 appearances at The Den.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as of 16/01/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

Related Millwall, Blackburn boost in Leeds United transfer race as Bristol City update revealed The two sides will be buoyed by recent reports concerning Bristol City's links with Charlie Cresswell

Nixon has once again revealed the two clubs' interest, and states that the South London and East Lancashire outfits are prepared to go to the next level when weighing up a potential bid for his signature, and they currently lead the race this January.

The 21-year-old could be forgiven for thinking he would be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season following their relegation to the Championship and after signing an extension to his contract in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027. Cresswell was also handed the number-five shirt number for the season, which was potentially a statement of intent about his involvement in the eyes of many fans.

What's transpired has been a serious lack of regular football and thus a stagnation in his development, with Cresswell playing a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club, spanning six appearances in total. His most recent appearance came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th.

Ampadu's performances in recent weeks may speed up the process of a departure as well, with Ilia Gruev taking the Welshman's usual place at the base of Leeds' midfield. He also had his best game in a Leeds shirt so far as part of Farke's double-pivot and won Leeds' player of the match award; Ampadu stepping back into defence when required, then, with Gruev slotting into midfield could allow Farke to free-up his fourth choice centre-back in Cresswell.

It opens up possibilities for Cresswell to leave the club this month, be that permanently or on loan, without Farke and co. necessarily feeling the need to source a replacement or feeling like they are stretched too thin in the central defensive area for the second half of the campaign.