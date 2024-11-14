Ethan Ampadu has revealed an update on his recovery from injury, which is "going well" according to the sidelined Leeds United star.

The Whites skipper has been forced out of action ever since he suffered a serious knee injury during the first-half of Leeds' 3-0 victory at home to Coventry City at the end of September.

Ampadu played every single minute of action for Leeds in the Championship last season after arriving in a permanent deal from Chelsea, and his importance was further underlined when Daniel Farke named him as club captain this summer following the departure of Liam Cooper.

The Wales international midfielder had been an ever-present this term prior to his injury, which was expected to keep him out of action for around 10 weeks and until the turn of the year.

However, it does seem as though Ampadu could be in line to return earlier than expected. Last week, Farke revealed he is "carefully optimistic" about Ampadu returning ahead of schedule.

He said: "I'm carefully optimistic he can return to team training a bit earlier. We will see.

"Normally it would be realistic to be back in training in the middle of December and then available in the beginning of January. It would be nice if he can help us already a bit earlier and sooner because he's our captain and a versatile player."

Following Farke's comments, Ampadu has now opened up on his recovery, which he says is going "fairly well". The 25-year-old stopped short of priming himself to return in December, but has warned about the importance of not rushing the recovery process either.

When asked just where he was at in his recovery, Ampadu told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "It's going well. Recovery can have its ups and downs, but I feel like it's gone fairly well at the moment.

""There's a bit of time and a bit of healing that still needs to be left to be done but it's going well, I am happy about it, I am quite positive about it so the sooner obviously for me personally the better. But obviously when it's right.

He added: I hope [to be back playing] as soon as possible. But I don't want to rush it as well.

"I want to be playing, if I could, the Swansea game, but maybe it's not right for my knee to do that so I just have to wait and see. I don't really want to put a time schedule on it. As quick as possible, but when it's right."

Latest Ethan Ampadu injury admission is a big positive for Leeds United

Ampadu's latest admission on his recovery process surely represents a significant positive for the Whites, who will want him back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

Leeds have combated their midfield injury crisis by adding Josuha Guilavoqui as a short-term, free agent signing, and Ao Tanaka's performances of late have no doubt softened the blow of Ampadu's absence, but they're still simply a much better team when he's on the pitch.

EFL Championship standings, as of November 13 Position Team P GD Pts 1st Sunderland 15 +14 31 2nd Sheffield United 15 +12 31 3rd Leeds United 15 +15 29 4th Burnley 15 +12 27 5th West Bromwich Albion 15 +7 25 6th Watford 15 +1 25

Ampadu makes Leeds tick and is central to Farke's possession-based modus operandi while he also leads by example and brings the best out of those around him. There's an argument he's the single-most important player at Elland Road, and if they can have him back in action for the hectic winter schedule then what a boost it'll be to their eventual promotion ambitions.