Highlights Ethan Ampadu wants Joe Rodon to stay at Leeds United permanently, emphasizing the importance of continuity and chemistry in the team.

Rodon has formed a strong partnership with Pascal Struijk in Leeds' defense and has been instrumental in their solid defensive record this season.

If Leeds are promoted, signing Rodon permanently in the summer would be a no-brainer, as he has proven to be a successful and settled addition to the team.

Ethan Ampadu wants Tottenham Hotspur loanee and Welsh international teammate Joe Rodon to remain a Leeds United player permanently.

The duo have played together many times before this season, but are a part of Daniel Farke's defensive unit, who have the third-best defensive record in the division this season.

Leeds United 3-2 Middlesbrough

The Whites won their seventh game in a row at Elland Road and remain the only unbeaten EFL side on their home turf this season after beating Michael Carrick's side in an enthralling affair.

The win kept Leeds close to the Championship's top two by outgunning a 10-man Middlesbrough side, with Joel Piroe's penalty the difference by full-time.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's smashed in the opener for Boro, but that lead was short-lived, when Dan James and Crysencio Summerville notched headers all inside the opening seven minutes to put Leeds in control.

Middlesbrough substitute Matt Clarke then conceded a penalty within a minute of his introduction for Paddy McNair to give Piroe the chance to tighten Leeds' grip, and he duly took it.

A crazy first half didn't end there, when Latte Lath's header gave the visitors a lifeline just before half-time. However, the second half was less eventful, in spite of Anfernee Dijksteel's dismissal for a second bookable offence.

However, Leeds had to call upon their summer centre-back signing despite Boro having a man less, when substitute Samuel Silvera's deflected strike hit the post and Rodon excellently anticipated the rebound to block the follow-up shot.

Rodon has formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Pascal Struijk at the heart of Leeds' defence. The 26-year-old has 16 appearances this season and Leeds have conceded just 13 times when he has been in action.

He is in the last year of his deal with Spurs in June, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee in the summer. Leeds did not include an option to buy in the deal to bring Rodon to West Yorkshire this summer.

What has Ampadu said about Rodon?

Rodon took to Instagram after the game to say: "Another important win onto the next."

His fellow Welshman responded, making his feelings know about Rodon long-term for Leeds beyond his temporary switch this season. Ampadu said: "Please stay."

Should Leeds sign Rodon permanently?

The signing feels like a no-brainer in the summer, if Leeds are promoted. Rodon has not only been a very successful signing, but continuity and chemistry will help going into next season.

Having that familiarity with a strong spine for Leeds is vital, and the axis of Rodon, Struijk, and Ampadu when defending transitions is particularly important.

Not only that, but Rodon is clearly well settled in West Yorkshire alongside the likes of his fellow Welshman in James and Ampadu, as well as alongside his Spurs teammate Djed Spence.

If a deal is there to be done, Leeds should move to do it as quickly as possible.