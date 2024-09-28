Ethan Ampadu has picked up an injury during Leeds United's clash with Coventry City this afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship.

Leeds' captain played in 63 games last season for Daniel Farke's side and his country, Wales, proving to be a consistent figure for both sides.

Already, he's rattled along to a further eight appearances (prior to today's clash with Coventry) this season, but his immediate involvement in Leeds' clashes with Norwich City (Tuesday) and Sunderland (Friday) is in serious doubt, as will be his involvement for Wales in the upcoming October international break.

Ethan Ampadu injury v Coventry City

Ampadu picked up an injury midway through the first-half of Leeds' clash with Coventry at Elland Road.

The Leeds skipper clashed with Ben Sheaf in a fair challenge, where it appeared at the time that he hurt his knee. Ampadu was able to continue but was forced to go down again a couple of minutes later and was replaced by Ao Tanaka.

Farke will provide an update on Ampadu's injury situation after Leeds' clash with Coventry.

More to follow...