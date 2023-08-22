Highlights Leeds United are in talks with Brighton about a potential loan deal for 18-year-old Facundo Buonanotte.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he may not be able to offer him too much game time.

Buonanotte's potential and versatility could make him a good signing for Leeds.

Leeds United have engaged in talks with Brighton regarding a potential loan deal for Facundo Buonanotte, according to journalist Victor Bilsky.

The 18-year-old is one of the Seagulls' most promising young players, although he is just one of several talented players at the Amex Stadium with Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi helping to transform the club into top-half competitors.

They even qualified for Europe at the end of last season and that's a mega achievement for a side that were competing in the Championship just over six years ago.

Exceptional recruitment and their ability to negotiate excellent fees for some of their players have been two key reasons behind their success, with Moises Caicedo recently being sold to Chelsea in a deal believed to be in the region of £115m.

What is Roberto De Zerbi's stance on Facundo Buonanotte?

At 18, Buonanotte isn't exactly the finished package yet but the potential is certainly there for him to become a regular first-teamer under De Zerbi who has shown his willingness to take a chance on younger players.

But the Sussex Express have reiterated the Seagulls' manager's admission that he may not be able to offer the attacking midfielder a decent amount of game time during the 2023/24 campaign - and that a loan move could be on the cards.

Buonanotte played in plenty of the Premier League side's games during the latter stages of the campaign following his arrival in January - but the arrival of Joao Pedro from Watford may have affected his chances of winning regular first-team football this term.

Even his versatility, with the teenager able to operate both as an attacking midfielder and a winger, may not be enough to keep him as a key part of De Zerbi's plans.

Would Facundo Buonanotte be a good signing for Leeds United?

Considering the Whites need to add more firepower to their attack, they could definitely benefit from having someone like the Argentinian at their disposal.

Helder Costa, Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra all remain at the club, but it wouldn't be a surprise if all three of those players depart before the transfer window closes.

And with Jack Harrison also departing the club on loan, they definitely need to strengthen their wing area, even if Dan James and Crysencio Summerville remain at the end beyond the end of the summer window.

They could also benefit from having some advanced midfield options and Buonanotte.

It could definitely be argued that the 18-year-old could be too inexperienced to play a big part for the Whites this season, but he has appeared in the Premier League before and if he's good enough, he's old enough.

On loan, he could be an excellent addition to minimise costs because, as mentioned, Leeds haven't generated a huge amount of revenue in player sales.

Even with the sale of Tyler Adams in mind, they have spent a decent amount on Ethan Ampadu and Karl Darlow, so there may not be too much left in their summer budget.

Brighton may want a loan fee for Buonanotte or Leeds to pay a decent percentage of his wages, but a loan would be much cheaper than recruiting him permanently.

Leeds surely can't afford to do that and it would be difficult to see the Seagulls sanctioning a permanent agreement. The Sussex Express believes the Seagulls would only want to negotiate a straight loan.