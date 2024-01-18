Highlights Leeds United have lost Luke Ayling and Djed Spence from their defense this transfer window, but they are looking to sign a star player from last season's competition.

Ryan Giles is a potential loan signing for Leeds United to strengthen their back line, as he has lost his place in Luton Town's first team.

Giles, who signed for Luton Town for a reported £5million in the summer, is in search of playing time despite his current team needing all the help they can get.

Leeds United have lost Luke Ayling and Djed Spence in their defensive ranks so far this window as their Championship season has taken a huge turn in terms of recruitment - but they're aiming to complete a deal for a star player from last season's competition, reports suggest.

Spence joined in the summer with high expectations after a year of no action at Tottenham - and after his superb spell for Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper, the right-back was destined for big things in the top-flight, though that never quite came to fruition. Impressing on his debut at Elland Road, the former Middlesbrough man was an option at both right-back and left-back with Junior Firpo in and out of action with injury, though he only played in eight games.

With Tottenham sending him to Genoa instead as a makeweight for the deal to sign Radu Dragusin, alongside Ayling penning an emotional exit to Middlesbrough to signal the end of an eight-year spell, it's left Daniel Farke needing reinforcements in the wide areas. But that could come with the loan signing of Luton Town summer signing Ryan Giles - who has struggled for game time himself at Kenilworth Road.

Ryan Giles transfer latest

According to Football Insider, the Whites have enquired about taking Giles on loan for the rest of the season. He is on their list of targets and after stepping up plans to shape up a new-look back line, he’s an ideal candidate.

Giles has lost his place in the first-team to Amari’i Bell and Alfie Doughty on the Hatters’ left-flank, and after signing in the summer for a fee reported to be £5million, he could well be in search of minutes despite the Bedfordshire side needing all the bodies they can in their valiant safety search.

Giles was one of the Championship's best left-backs in the previous campaign alongside Ian Maatsen at Burnley and Ryan Manning at Swansea, and so his Premier League move didn't come as a surprise at all from a club in Luton who have massively bolstered their ranks with experienced signings from the English leagues - but he may have to drop down to the second-tier again to prove his worth.

Leeds' left-back struggles

Junior Firpo was marked as somewhat of a coup when he joined the Whites in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona for a fee of around £12million; though he has failed to impress somewhat in his time in Yorkshire. 49 appearances isn’t too bad a tally, though just seven Championship appearances have seen him fall out of the pecking order, either due to injury or a lack of fitness.

Junior Firpo - Leeds United league stats Games Starts 2021-22 24 19 2022-23 19 14 2023-24 7 2

When he is fit, he’s a great option to have; three assists in two games against Birmingham and Cardiff have seen the former Spain youth international back into the fold but it’s whether he can keep up this form and level of fitness heading into the business end of the season.

Elsewhere, Sam Byram has featured in the left-back slot in his absence, but as a natural right-back and with Spence and Ayling departing, the Leeds academy product is more than likely going to be needed down that flank and the need for a left-back is now greater than ever.