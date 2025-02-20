This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are considering a move for Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor this summer.

According to TEAMtalk, the 24-year-old is one of four names that have been shortlisted by the Whites as a potential recruit at the end of the season.

The Yorkshire outfit are aiming for automatic promotion this year, and a 2-1 win over Sunderland last Monday put themselves one step closer to a top flight return.

Isidor signed for the Black Cats last summer, converting a loan move into a permanent deal in January, and has scored 12 times in the Championship so far this campaign.

Wilson Isidor's stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.46 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.41 Shots 2.70 Assists 0.04 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.49 Shot-creating actions 1.66

Wilson Isidor to Leeds transfer verdict

When asked about the possibility of signing the Frenchman, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Ger Lynch claimed it would be a great move for Daniel Farke’s team.

He has reservations about Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph, but believes the Sunderland star would be a fantastic fit for the first team squad.

“I think Wilson Isidor is a fantastic shout for Leeds to look at,” Lynch told Football League World.

“Leeds need different profiles at number nine.

“Joseph gives them lots of energy in running around but still very much learning his game.

“Piroe is dangerous around the box but you don’t always get everything from him, arguably he doesn’t always fit Daniel Farke’s style perfectly — although they’ve managed to make it work this season.

“From watching Isidor this season, and the impact he’s had at Sunderland, and specifically watching how he scored against Leeds, I think he’s a very, very good striker and profile of striker Leeds should keep a very, very close eye on.

“And if they are interested in signing him this summer, I think he would be a fantastic signing.”

Wilson Isidor attributes highlighted

Lynch has highlighted why he feels so strongly about Isidor, and is hopeful he could make the step-up to the Premier League, if necessary.

“He offers a lot more than we thought, he’s a physical presence, he’s big, pacy,” he continued.

“We saw with Ethan Ampadu, he has the ability to lean into players and roll them, which you want from an old-school number nine.

“I think Wilson Isidor would be a really, really smart signing for Leeds, and I’ve been really impressed with what he’s done so far since he’s gone to Sunderland.

“And I think he’s very capable of making the step-up to the Premier League.”

Isidor signing would be interesting

Isidor has made the switch to English football quite smoothly, stepping into the role of Sunderland’s leading number nine very well.

The step-up to the Premier League would be a welcome challenge for the player, provided Sunderland don’t also earn promotion themselves.

This deal will surely rely on the Wearside outfit failing to earn a place in the top flight themselves, but it could still cost upwards of £20m regardless.

Leeds should be looking to bolster their attacking options, presuming Patrick Bamford departs, and Isidor would be quite the way to do so.