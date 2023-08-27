Nottingham Forest are keen to recoup the £10m they spent on Lewis O'Brien when they recruited him from Huddersfield Town last summer, according to last night's report from The Sun.

The same report has revealed that stance is a "problem" for interested club Leeds United, who are keen to take the midfielder on loan and then buy him permanently if they go up. But Forest are fearful that the Whites could miss out on promotion and may want the cash up front because of that.

Following his arrival last summer, it looked as though O'Brien was going to play an important part in Forest's first team and that didn't come as a shock considering the amount they spent on him and the fact he had been such an important figure for Huddersfield under Carlos Corberan during the 2021/22 campaign.

And he was a regular first-teamer during the early stages of 2022/23 - but he fell out of favour under Steve Cooper and looked set to secure a loan move to Blackburn Rovers in January.

However, that move fell through and he was forced to make a temporary switch to the United States to join DC United, something that allowed him to keep playing.

He would have been sat on the sidelines otherwise - and he could spend much of the 2023/24 season sat on the bench or in the stands if his lack of appearances this season are anything to go by.

The ex-Terrier was in the matchday squad on the opening day of the campaign against Arsenal - but he found himself out of contention since then and that's a real blow for the 24-year-old who will want to kickstart his career.

How long does Lewis O'Brien have left on his contract?

There are three key things that will strengthen or weaken a side's position at the negotiating table when selling a player.

Firstly, the player's stance matters but also his contract length and the number of teams that are interested in him.

Forest have arguably put themselves at a disadvantage in their quest to get as much money for him by forcing Sheffield United out of the race, with Forest refusing to negotiate with a potential relegation rival.

The one weapon they do have in their arsenal though is his contract. With the player only putting pen to paper on a "long-term" contract last summer, he should still have plenty of time left on his deal.

Should Leeds United pay £10m to recruit Lewis O'Brien?

It's one of those deals they will surely need to conclude if they win promotion.

Having spent big amounts on Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe and not exactly raising too much money through player sales, they probably can't spend £10m to bring O'Brien in straight away.

They may have sold Tyler Adams for more than £20m - but many other key players have departed on loan and this has limited the amount of revenue they have been able to generate from departures.

Their midfield area is one they need to address though and this is why they should be looking to get a loan deal over the line for the 24-year-old.

The player needs game time and with this, he should definitely be open to a loan move to Elland Road. It will certainly be interesting to see whether an exit is sanctioned for the midfielder before the window closes.