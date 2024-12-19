This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United have pushed themselves into strong contention for a return to the Premier League after missing out on promotion in the play-offs last season.

The Whites currently sit 2nd in the Championship table, three points behind league leaders Sheffield United. Despite an inconsistent start, the West Yorkshire side have proven themselves to be true challengers for a top two finish, and there is a lot of excitement building at Elland Road.

After a difficult summer that saw them lose the likes of Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter to Premier League sides, they have recovered well, but there is still a need for more improvements at Leeds.

Leeds United: Emi Buendia name-dropped as part of perfect January transfer window

Daniel Farke has not always been well appreciated by supporters since arriving at the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, and he will know that promotion is the only way to win them over fully.

Therefore, having a strong transfer window is imperative to his success at Elland Road, and Football League World's Leeds Fan Pundit, Kris Smith, believes that a reunion between the German and one of his ex-Norwich City stars would help the Whites have a perfect January transfer window.

Kris told FLW: "Daniel Farke indicated that a quiet window awaits Leeds in January, and I don't really agree with him.

"While you can see the merit of not wanting to upset the applecart with new signings that might not gel right away, he can't sit there and do nothing. I just don't agree that a quiet window is what he wants.

"There aren't going to be any outgoings that we can expect because I don't think there's any room to allow anyone to leave, but there should definitely be an opportunity to add to this team.

"I think most Leeds fans would agree about which positions are of weakness, and I think the main one that stands out is landing a new attacking midfielder.

"I think most fans would agree on who we should sign and that's Emi Buendia from Aston Villa. I think that's the perfect solution given his history with Farke, being the best attacking midfielder in the league at that point."

Kris continued: "How realistic that is, remains to be seen, but someone of that profile that can find that killer pass and who can beat a man as well, that is a must for us.

"If we're being greedy, I think there are two other signings that Leeds could make. I think there’s scope to add another attacker to the mix too. What that would do for Patrick Bamford is another question.

"But having that experience and consistency in front of goal is clearly required in this team, and then maybe the other signing would be a centre-back to our depth behind Joe Rodon. We need another right footer at the back, really."

Emi Buendia would be an excellent signing for Leeds

Despite an excellent couple of seasons at Aston Villa, Buendia has slowly become out of favour in the West Midlands as the club have risen up to be a Champions League side.

However, Leeds have registered an interest in bringing him to Elland Road in the past, and the Championship side made contact with Villa in the summer over a move.

Emiliano Buendia Championship Stats (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2018/19 38 8 12 2020/21 39 15 16

The interest was rebuffed, but it would not be a surprise to see the Whites try again in January to bring the 27-year-old in on loan, as he has struggled for game-time. Buendia has made just seven appearances in the Premier League this season, racking up just 37 minutes on the pitch.

Frustrations will be growing for the former Norwich ace, and reuniting with his manager at Carrow Road could be the perfect scenario for all parties as Leeds look to challenge Sheffield United for the league title.