Update on 23-year-old offers Leeds United hope of sealing deal

Emi Buendia is keen on moving back to the Premier League, with Leeds United known to be interested in the Norwich City playmaker.

Leeds have won the Championship title and are swapping places with Norwich in the English football standings following the Canaries’ relegation last term.

As per the Independent, Buendia looks set to stay in the Premier League despite Norwich’s relegation back into the Championship, with Leeds holding a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old, who may cost up to £20m.

Buendia made 36 appearances in the Premier League last season for relegated Norwich, scoring one goal and registering a further seven assists for Daniel Farke’s side.

The 23-year-old had a major say on guiding Norwich into the top-flight the previous season too, with eight goals and 12 assists in 38 Championship appearances.

For Leeds, they are looking to bolster their attacking numbers this summer as they prepare for a Premier League return for the first time since 2003/04.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side stormed to the Championship title and finished with a 10-point margin to second-placed West Brom.

However, concerns over Leeds’ productivity in-front of goal remain. Patrick Bamford scored 16 goals last season and Pablo Hernandez scored nine, but nobody else came close to that.

The Verdict

Leeds have issues to resolve in-front of goal and, if they are going to survive in the Premier League, they need to add some attacking talent.

Buendia is that, but his eight goal involvements are a concern to some and he would probably need to double that to justify Leeds making their move to sign him.

£20m is a big outlay and would take a chunk of Leeds’ budget out. For that money, he needs to be hitting double figures in terms of goals or assists.

