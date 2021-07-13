Leeds United emerge as Swansea City’s competition in race for 24-year-old

Swansea City face competition from Leeds United in the race to sign Freddie Woodman from Newcastle United.

Woodman, 24, has excelled for Swansea on loan over the course of the last two season, helping Steve Cooper’s side into the play-offs in back-to-back seasons.

Over the course of those two seasons, Woodman has made 95 appearances for the Swans, including 48 last year across the Championship and play-offs, with Cooper’s men reaching Wembley, where they lost 2-0 to Brentford.

However, Swans’ stewardship of Woodman was only temporary, with the young English goalkeeper now back with Newcastle United and preparing for 2021/22.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds hold an interest in signing Woodman from Newcastle, as they look to give Illan Meslier some competition having given Kiko Casilla’s Elland Road exit the green-light in the last couple of days.

There remains interest from Swansea in signing the goalkeeper for a third time, whilst the YEP note the previous links to Arsenal.

Woodman has managed only four FA Cup appearances for Newcastle so far in his career, but he’s had opportunities elsewhere on loan alongside Swansea.

Crawley Town, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen have also had Woodman on loan. Across those three spells, he made 35 appearances.

The Verdict

This is interesting and potentially a very good opportunity for Woodman to gain a fresh start away from Newcastle with a Premier League rival.

If you’re of a Swansea persuasion that worries you, but what Cooper’s side can offer the goalkeeper is guaranteed first-team football. Leeds can’t do that.

Meslier is a player that’s improved so much since establishing himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper and he will, rightfully, retain Marcelo Bielsa’s faith when 2021/22 begins.

Thoughts? Let us know!