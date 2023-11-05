Highlights Darko Gyabi may consider his options if he continues to be left out of the Leeds United squad due to lack of playing time and a strong midfield.

Leeds United made several big-name departures in the summer and Gyabi was expected to break into the first team, but he has failed to impress so far.

A loan move or a permanent deal with a foreign club, such as Valenciennes in Ligue 2, could be options for Gyabi to revive his career, but staying with Leeds and waiting for another opportunity is also a possibility.

With a lack of playing time so far this season, and the current Leeds United midfield looking undroppable, Darko Gyabi could look to consider his options if Daniel Farke continues to keep him out the squad.

After their relegation from the Premier League last season, a number of big names, including the likes of Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, parted ways with Leeds United in the summer as they look to re-shuffle the pack ahead of their first Championship season in three years.

Gyabi was not included in the 14 summer departures and he was set to be one of the young, upcoming talents that could benefit from the mass outgoings and see himself break into the first team.

Leeds signed Gyabi for £5 million in 2022 from Manchester City after the youngster impressed during the Blues 2020/21 Premier League 2 winning campaign.

At the time, £5 million looked a real coup for Jesse Marsch's side, but the midfielder has failed to take his chances so far in a Leeds shirt.

Despite featuring in every pre-season game under Farke, the 19-year-old has only appeared for one minute of this season, coming off the bench in the 4-3 win away at high-flying Ipswich Town, and hasn't even been in the squad for the last nine fixtures.

Farke's side have been in blistering form over recent weeks and with five wins in their last seven games, the Whites currently sit third in the Championship, but still a whopping 14 points behind runaway leaders Leicester City.

A stern midfield partnership of Ethan Ampadu and Kamara has Gyabi frozen out of the squad, and it would be a tough task to dislodge either player from the starting XI.

Leeds were happy to let Gyabi go out on-loan in the summer, but a deadline loan to Swansea City fell through as the Whites put their focus into finalising deals for Glenn Kamara and Iliav Gruev, two more players the young midfielder would have to battle for minutes on the pitch.

The England U-21 international now faces a tough decision on his future, with minutes for the Whites running dry and looking unlikely in the forseeable future.

At this moment in time, a loan would likely be the smartest decision for the 19-year-old with a number of EFL clubs, including the likes of Swansea City and Fleetwood Town, interested in a deal.

A move abroad could also be an option for Gyabi, with French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes reportedly interested in a permanent £5 million deal.

A number of young English talents, inlcuding the likes of Stephy Mavididi and Angel Gomes, have flourished playing in the French Leagues over recent years, so a change of scenery for Gyabi could be a benefit to his career.

On the other hand, the midfielder could opt to stay in West Yorkshire and patiently wait for another opportunity in the first-team.

Should the opportunity arise, it will take some monumental performances to keep his spot as Farke's side look to pip Ipswich to an automatic promotion spot come the end of the season.