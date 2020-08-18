Leeds United edging closer to fresh attacker agreement

Leeds United have agreed fresh terms on a new deal with youngster Stuart McKinstry, according to Football Insider.

Leeds have added plenty of talented youngsters to their squad this summer, with the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Charlie Allen and Cody Drameh arriving at Elland Road.

It seems as if the Whites are continuing to build for the future, with the club set to tie Stuart McKinstry down to a bumper new deal in West Yorkshire.

McKinstry arrived at Elland Road from Motherwell last year, initially joining on a scholarship deal which was converted into a professional contract as soon as he turned 17.

The young winger has since gone from strength to strength, producing a series of impressive performances for the Under-23’s in the second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

Football Insider claim that Leeds have agreed fresh terms with McKinstry, who is set to put pen to paper on a new three-year deal at the club and receive a pay hike.

The goal for McKinstry will now be to keep on developing as a player, and start to try and break into Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team.

The Verdict

McKinstry deserves a new deal and he looks to be an exciting prospect for the future.

Leeds have a plethora of exciting young players progressing through the ranks at Thorp Arch, and the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk have shown that with hard work and dedication, you can push into the first-team.

Leeds’ youth setup is excellent, and their summer transfer activity so far shows that they are looking to invest in the future.