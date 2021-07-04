Leeds United edge closer to sealing agreement to sign EFL midfielder

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Wigan Athletic youngster Sean McGurk, according to The Times journalist Paul Joyce.

Leeds United close to a deal for Wigan teenager Sean McGurk. Fee of around £175,000 has been discussed but transfer may yet be settled by tribunal. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 3, 2021

It is claimed that a fee in the region of £1750,000 has been discussed over a potential agreement to see McGurk head to Elland Road this summer.

The 18-year-old’s contract with Wigan expired in June, and it remains to be seen as to whether the Latics will receive a fee for his services, with Joyce revealing that it might still be settled by a tribunal.

Leeds finished ninth in their first season back in the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and the Elland Road faithful will be keen to see their side go from strength to strength moving forwards.

Bielsa has shown that there is a clear pathway through to the senior squad from the academy, with the likes of Jamie Shackleton and Pascal Struijk being recent examples of this.

Joe Gelhardt is another player that has been seen in the matchday squad at times as well, and McGurk will be looking to follow in his former Wigan team-mates footsteps at the earliest of opportunities.

Wigan are set to take on Sunderland in their opening match of the League One season, which gets underway on Saturday 7th August.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart signing for the future.

McGurk has seemingly made a good impression with the Wigan academy teams, and you can’t blame him for wanting to pursue a move to Leeds United this summer, instead of sticking around with the Latics.

Marcelo Bielsa has already shown that he’s willing to give the younger players in his squad a chance in the first-team, which will make a move to Elland Road a tempting proposition for any emerging talents.

If he can impress with the under-23s team, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him involved in the senior setup in future seasons.