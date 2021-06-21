Leeds United edge closer to reaching seven-figure agreement to sign EFL midfielder

Leeds United are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Birmingham City youngster Amari Miller, according to Football Insider.

The report claims that Leeds are offering a package worth £1.5million to secure the services of the Blues starlet this summer, with an agreement seemingly close.

Leeds’ interest in signing Miller has been no secret, with Football Insider previously revealing that the Yorkshire-based side had moved ahead of Everton in the race to land his signature.

Miller has been offered a new contract with Birmingham City, but it appears as though he’s going to be prized away from St. Andrew’s this summer.

Football Insider claim that there is confidence from all parties involved that the deal will be formally completed in the near future, with there being an initial £200,00 fee up-front, with potential add-ons rising to £1.5million.

Leeds finished the 2020/21 campaign sat ninth in the Premier League, in what was a hugely impressive first season back in the top flight.

Whilst Birmingham City endured a frustrating league campaign this term, as Lee Bowyer’s men finished 18th in the Championship table.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be an excellent bit of business by Leeds.

Miller has impressed at academy level whilst with Birmingham City, and he’ll be hoping he can play his football at the highest possible level moving forwards.

A move to Elland Road with Leeds can present him with that opportunity, with the Whites playing their football in the Premier League next season.

Marcelo Bielsa has already shown that he’s willing to trust younger players in his senior squad, and the Yorkshire-based side will be hoping that Miller can be the next player to force his way into the first-team plans in the future.