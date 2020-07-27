Leeds United edge closer to completing deal to sign sought-after midfielder

Leeds United are edging closer to completing the signing of Linfield youngster Charlie Allen according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

It is claimed that the Linfield player has said his goodbyes to his team-mates over in Northern Ireland, with a farewell party being thrown in Carrickfergus.

The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City were also interested in striking a deal to sign Allen, but it is believed that the player’s family were impressed by Leeds’ pitch to him when attempting to land his signature.

Leeds are preparing for life back in the Premier League, with the Whites recently being crowned champions of the Championship under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites finished ten points clear of second-placed West Brom in the second-tier standings, and will be hoping they can remain in the top-flight for the foreseeable future.

Linfield’s academy director Glenn Ferguson has previously admitted that Allen might have been better off moving to Leeds, instead of a potential move to the likes of Liverpool or Chelsea.

“Charlie over the course of the year has been to Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea were interested.

“He’s maybe better off going to a club like Ipswich or Leeds where someone like Stuart Dallas can take him under his wing.”

The Verdict:

They’ll be delighted to get this deal over the line.

Leeds are a club that are definitely heading in the right direction under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, and they’ll be hoping that Allen can live up to his potential.

You don’t just attract interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea by chance, so he’s a player with a bright future ahead of him.

I think he’s made the right call in moving to Leeds though.