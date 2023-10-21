Highlights Leeds United's right-back situation is a long-term problem, with Jamie Shackleton at the heart of the issue.

Shackleton, Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, and Djed Spence are all under contract until the end of the season.

Injuries have plagued Leeds' full-back position, and Shackleton's regular inclusion may be due to the number of injuries rather than his readiness to contribute.

Leeds United and Daniel Farke are facing a long-term problem with their right-back situation at present, and Jamie Shackleton is one player at the heart of that issue.

The Whites have four players on their books who are currently capable of operating at right-back: Shackleton, Luke Ayling, Sam Byram, and Djed Spence.

All of whom are only under contract with the club until the end of the campaign. Spence is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur whereas Shackleton and Ayling have been part of the furniture at Elland Road for some time now and are set to leave in 2024 unless new terms are agreed.

Byram returned to the club this summer, but only signed a one-year deal on his re-signing from Norwich City, in part as a reflection of the injury issues the 30-year-old has sustained in the last few years.

The summer window in 2022/23 brought a number of key loan moves for Leeds’ young stars that needed to go out and experience proper playing time at senior level. Shackleton being one in a season-long loan with Millwall where he made 37 appearances at the Den.

However, following Leeds' relegation to the second tier, he has been brought back into the fold, and has racked up nine appearances already this season, starting in eight of those in all competitions.

Perhaps that is a sign of a player who is ready and able to contribute more meaningfully at Elland Road and add to his tally of 88 appearances for the club already. Although, his regular inclusion may also be due to a sheer number of injuries in the full-back position that have plagued Leeds this season.

What is the injury situation regarding Leeds' full-backs?

Junior Firpo has been missing all season with a knee issue, whilst Byram has had a difficult time with injuries for many years now, and Farke has had to be careful with how they heavily they have used him.

Spence is currently out with knee issue sustained in training, which was said to keep him out for up to eight weeks at the time, but he is getting closer to a return soon. As is long-term absentee Stuart Dallas, who missed all of last season after his leg break in 2021/22.

Farke provided the latest update prior to the Norwich City game, with almost all of his full-back options in line for a return to action in the coming weeks:

What might this mean for Shackleton's Leeds future?

The latest update is ominous for both Shackleton and Ayling. The latter has been the only full-back who has been able to sustain fitness but is 32 and has declined physically, with his lack of pace and athleticism proving to be an issue for Farke in the high and wide role in his system, something Shackleton is more capable of with his speed and energy.

Perhaps out of necessity that pair have been used the most often, but any combination of: Byram and Spence, Firpo and Spence, or Firpo and Byram is more likely to get a look-in over Ayling or Shackleton, just in sheer quality terms for Leeds.

Shackleton has even had to start at left-back twice in games against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday and also came on there against Ipswich Town as well. He can play in midfield but the options there are also numerous, with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, Archie Gray, and Ilia Gruev.

Gray himself has also been used at right-back and proved his quality there against Bristol City, giving Farke with an even more of a selection headache in the coming weeks.

Of course, Shackleton could still find game time as a utility man, even showcasing his ability to play as a wide midfielder at times early on this season. His work rate, commitment, and intensity combined with his broad skillset across a number of positions is certainly useful.

However, it may not be enough for him to extend his stay in West Yorkshire - and with the 24-year-old entering the final 12 months of his deal - he is running out of time.

If given chances against the likes of Norwich, Stoke City, Huddersfield Town, and Leicester City over the next couple of weeks, he will simply have to impress or he may face a difficult time getting back in the starting XI for the foreseeable and earning himself a new contract, too.