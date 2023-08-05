Highlights Leeds United boss Daniel Farke reportedly expects to lose both Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville ahead of the transfer deadline.

Farke has already sanctioned the search for their replacements.

Gnonto is contracted to the club until 2027, whilst Summerville is tied down until 2026, having both signed long-term deals at Elland Road when joining in 2022 and 2021 respectively.

Leeds United's Championship campaign gets underway on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, the Whites take on Cardiff City at Elland Road in their league opener this weekend after suffering relegation from the Premier League last campaign.

With a strong squad still in place at the club, despite some exits, and a manager with previous experience of winning promotion, a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking is surely the aim.

Leeds may have to do so without two players currently still at the club, though, if the latest reports surrounding Whites' duo Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville are accurate.

What is the latest on Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville?

According to a report on Saturday morning courtesy of Football Insider, Leeds United boss Daniel Farke is now expecting to lose both Gnonto and Summerville this summer.

In fact, their report claims that Farke has already sanctioned the search for their successors at Elland Road.

If Leeds are open to, or expecting departure, there will certainly be no shortage of transfer offers given the level of interest shown in the pair already this summer.

Which clubs have been linked with Crysencio Summerville?

Take Crysencio Summerville, for example - there has already been Premier League interest shown in the young star this summer.

That was revealed by Football Insider earlier this week, with Crystal Palace said to be among a number of the 21-year-old's admirers in the top flight.

Back in April, with Leeds' relegation not confirmed, but a possibility, the likes of Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund were also reported to be monitoring the Dutchman's situation as the summer approached.

It is believed, though, that Newcastle's capture of Harvey Barnes from Leicester City ended their interest in Summerville.

Which clubs have been linked with Wilfried Gnonto?

Like his Leeds United teammate, Wilfried Gnonto has not been short of admirers this summer either.

Everton, for example, are one Premier League side said to still be in talks over a deal to sign the Italian this summer.

Reports have suggested Leeds have played 'hardball' in negotiations, though, with Everton prepared to move on if the deal breaks down.

Reports have also suggested that Aston Villa could be keen, as well as Gnonto's former club Inter Milan.

How long does Wilfried Gnonto have left on his Leeds United contract?

Having only joined the club last summer from FC Zurich, naturally, Gnonto inked a long-term contract at Elland Road.

This means that the 19-year-old has four years on his current deal remaining and is indeed contracted until the summer of 2027.

How long does Crysencio Summerville have left on his Leeds United contract?

The contract situation for Crysencio Summerville is a rather similar one to Gnonto, in all honesty, albeit Summerville joined in the summer of 2021 as opposed to 2022.

This means that Summerville is only contracted until the summer of 2026, as opposed to 2027.