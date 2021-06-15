‘Leeds United dropped down’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes claim over League One ahead of 2021/22 season

Former Ipswich Town and Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has admitted that Sky Bet League One is now a massive competition, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The likes of Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday have both returned to the third tier, whilst the likes of Ipswich, Portsmouth and Sunderland have remained in the league after missing out on promotion last season.

This therefore means that the league possesses a lot of clubs who have played in the Premier League and even in Europe in years gone by, thus adding to the level of competition that people can come to expect in the third division next term.

Clubs such as Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City and Oxford United will also be expected to be challenging for promotion once again after falling short of their objectives last term, with the latter two clubs losing out in the play-offs to Blackpool.

Now, Norris has claimed that League One is now bigger and more competitive than ever, as he stated the following to FLW recently:

“It’s massive, it’s turning into the old Championship, it’s huge.

“The size of some of the clubs in there, those are the games that you want to be playing in as a player and you’d be lucky if one or two came round a season.

“Leeds United dropped down to that level a few years back, as did Norwich, you know those are the teams who have had the biggest gains since then, but now you have so many big clubs in that league, it’s competitive and as I said, it’s turned into a mini Championship because of the size and stature of the clubs that are in that league.”

Hull City are the current League One champions after winning the title, whilst Peterborough United and Blackpool will also join them in the Championship next season.