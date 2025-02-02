Leeds United remain keen to sign Cameron Archer on loan from Southampton before tomorrow's deadline, despite the Saints rejecting an initial approach from Daniel Farke's side.

Ben Jacobs first outlined the interest from the Whites, while Alex Crook of talkSPORT stated that a proposal had been rejected by the Premier League's bottom side. Now, Crook reports that he remains high on their wish-list heading into the final day of the market.

The Saints signed Archer from former club Aston Villa in a move worth £15 million just last summer, but he has fallen out of favour in Hampshire, making just 10 Premier League starts. Leeds remain interested in striking a deal for the goalscorer, in spite of their seven-goal haul against Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Cameron Archer linked with Leeds United switch from Southampton

Archer remains a target for Leeds, with the Whites keen on the Southampton striker who has scored 18 goals in 40 Championship appearances. It's an incredibly impressive ratio for a young player and that added firepower could make all the difference in helping Leeds get over the line or not.

The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour recently under Ivan Juric, having started just once in the last eight games, including five substitute appearances, and a further two instances of failing to come off the bench [Transfermarkt]. That's despite being the club's top scorer in all competitions this term.

The Yorkshire Evening Post reported yesterday that Leeds will persist in their chase of the 23-year-old, with hope a domino-effect may soften the Premier League club’s stance. That claim has since been endorsed by David Anderson of The Mirror:

The latest comes after Chelsea’s Marc Guiu emerged as a possible target on Sunday morning. The Sun on Sunday claim the Spanish striker could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge before Monday’s 11pm deadline, while Jacobs of Give Me Sport has dismissed links to the striker, with Leeds solely focusing on Archer.

Related One winner and one loser if Leeds United do strike late Southampton transfer agreement Leeds United are looking to do a deal for Southampton's Cameron Archer ahead of the transfer deadline.

Cameron Archer could make a huge difference for Daniel Farke and Leeds

His second tier CV suggests that he could be a real asset for the Whites, as he scored 11 goals and notched a further six assists in 23 appearances during a 2022/23 loan spell with Middlesbrough, and he also struck seven goals in 20 Preston North End outings the season before that.

Ahead of Wednesday evening's clash with Coventry City, the Whites currently sit top of the Championship table, and are the top scorers in the second tier, having managed 60 goals in 30 fixtures. However, the potential addition of Archer would add a new dynamic to Farke's attack and more goals.

It could allow current forward Joel Piroe to drop into the number 10 role, just behind the current Saints man in a front two. Not only that, but the potential signature of Archer could give the Whites a real edge over their automatic promotion chasing rivals, and could even help them on their way to lifting the title.

Those sorts of returns in previous Championship stints will be what Farke and Leeds are eyeing. A switch now could entail a higher loan fee or even a clause to buy Archer. It is clear that they require additions ahead of the deadline as one of only two Championship teams yet to make a signing, and Archer could be a big differential in the race for automatic promotion.