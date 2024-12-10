Leeds United are reportedly unlikely to sell their first-choice goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, in the January transfer window. This comes after French club, Rennes, were interested in the shot-stopper.

Meslier was seen as a high-potential goalkeeper who could be Leeds' reliable stopper for years to come. However, inconsistency has hindered his development as a player, which has led to the 24-year-old being linked with a move away from Elland Road.

However, a report by TeamTalk suggests that the Whites are unlikely to sell the six-foot-five keeper. But, there is one opportunity that could tempt the player away, should that offer come to fruition.

Rennes interested in Meslier

Fresh reports suggest that Stade Rennais could be lining up a move for the Leeds man in January.

The Ligue 1 club is looking for a long-term successor to Steve Mandanda, who turns 40 next year. This would offer Meslier a chance to return to his native France, bringing to an end his four years in Yorkshire.

Despite the interest, Daniel Farke's side are reluctant to allow him to leave in the winter transfer window. It would be a big task to try and find a replacement, especially halfway through the season.

The goalkeeper is reportedly very happy at Elland Road, having been with the club for a long time. Despite his struggles with mistakes, Meslier has proven to be a great shot-stopper on plenty of occasions, and has been an excellent servant to his club.

Rennes competed in the Europa League last season, but currently sit 12th in Ligue 1. Getting into a European competition from there will be a tall order, but it could be a chance Meslier is willing to take, if he believes the task at hand is achievable.

Leeds and Meslier have time to decide his future

An important factor to consider is that the Frenchman's contract doesn't expire until June 2026. This means that both he and Leeds aren't rushed into any decision on his future, as they still have 18 months until the contract comes to an end.

Had Rennes qualified for a European competition this season, it might have been a different story. The 24-year-old is yet to test himself in one of the continent's elite competitions, so a move to play for a club that could give him that might have been difficult to refuse.

Much of Meslier's future is depending on what division United find themselves in next year. Should they win promotion back to the Premier League, Farke must assess whether he believes that the former Lorient keeper is good enough to be his number one at a higher level.

However, should they fail to win promotion to the Premier League, Meslier may fancy a move away from Elland Road, which could see Leeds sell him for a fraction of his value. This will ensure that the goalkeeper doesn't leave for free come June 2026.