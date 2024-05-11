Highlights International break halted Leeds' momentum

Leeds' low point coincides with post-break games

Play-off uncertainty due to form; Leeds must bounce back

Don Goodman believes that the March international break ‘destroyed’ the momentum that Leeds United had built up, which ultimately cost them automatic promotion.

Leeds United stutter during promotion run-in

After a mixed start, Daniel Farke’s side really started to hit their stride as the campaign progressed, and they were the form team in the country for the first few months in 2024 as they closed the gap on the top two.

However, with automatic promotion in sight, Leeds hit a real bad run in April, and they ultimately ended the season picking up just four points from their final six games, which handed the initiative to Ipswich, as the Tractor Boys joined Leicester City in the Premier League.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Whilst the Whites still have a chance of returning to the top-flight through the play-offs, there is understandably a nervousness among the supporters given the opportunity they let slip.

Don Goodman highlights crucial period for Leeds United

And, speaking to FLW, Sky Sports pundit Goodman explained how the pivotal moment came for Leeds when their run was halted by an unwanted break.

“The international break absolutely destroyed Leeds United's season. It's as simple as that.

“They need to re-set and go again. I've never known four teams going into the play-offs being so out of form. I think that is what makes this year's play-offs so impossible to predict.

“Leeds went to Vicarage Road to play Watford after keeping 10 clean sheets in 13 games but the international break disrupted their rhythm. For some of their players, it was their third game in six days. They moved Ethan Ampadu from defence into midfield through necessity that night and Watford ran them ragged.

“The noticeable difference from that point is that they started to concede goals. In the final eight games of the season, they conceded 15 goals in eight games. They had previously conceded three in 13 games. How can that be explained? How does that happen?

“The only consolation for Leeds is that the other three teams are also going through difficult patches of form. There are eight sides that got more points than the teams in the play-offs across the final eight matches of the season.

“It's exciting for the neutral as the last five Championship play-off winners had all enjoyed really good spells of form going into them.”

Leeds United must believe promotion is still possible

There’s no doubt that Leeds’ form going into the play-off semi-final against Norwich City is a massive concern, and their record in the play-offs makes grim reading, so fans will be anxious.

When you analyse how it happened, the reality is that the international break does seem the decisive moment, as Goodman points out.

Whether it was the disappointment from the Welsh lads who missed out on the Euro 2024, just a break in the momentum they’d built up, the pressure of the run-in, or just pure coincidence, the reality is that results dipped when they came back at the end of March.

But, as he also mentions, it’s not like any of the clubs in the play-offs arrive in great form, and Leeds must remember that over 46 games, they’ve proven that they’re better than the other three sides.

So, there’s nothing to fear for the Yorkshire side, but there is pressure on them to bounce back at the first attempt, otherwise a big summer of change awaits at Elland Road.