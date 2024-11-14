Don Goodman has criticised Leeds United's previous decision to insert a clause into Jack Harrison's contract that allowed him to go out on loan after their relegation to the Premier League.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Goodman's comments came amid Harrison's struggles to make a game-changing impact in Everton's first team.

Leeds inserted the same clause into a number of players' contracts and this allowed plenty of players to capitalise on that last year and secure loan moves to other teams.

Some of those players have secured permanent exits since then, but the Toffees, who took him on loan during the 2023/24 campaign, decided to go down the same path during the summer and take him on another season-long loan.

Unfortunately for the Whites, they had no control over whether he went out on loan on either occasion, and that isn't ideal for a club that could have benefitted from selling him during the summer window to balance the books, following their play-off final defeat against Southampton.

With his contract not expiring until the summer of 2028, Leeds could still be in a position to sell him in the future, but he isn't making a real impact at Goodison Park during his second loan spell.

Jack Harrison's 2024/25 loan spell at Everton (All competitions) Appearances 13 Starts 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 (Figures correct as of November 14th, 2024)

This could potentially decrease his value unless he can start making some meaningful contributions for the Merseyside outfit.

Don Goodman speaks out on Jack Harrison's contract amid Everton loan stay

With the winger getting older and failing to make an impact this season, his value could decrease considerably unless he can get himself back on track.

And that isn't ideal for Leeds, who were unable to sell him during the summer of 2023 and 2024 due to the loan clause in Harrison's contract.

Speaking about this clause, Goodman told MOT Leeds News: "The contract scenario came under the previous regime – they handed out crazy contracts and that left the club in trouble when they went down. It’s another example of the previous regime’s inadequacy really.

"They’re literally throwing money down the drain if this scenario happens. You cannot blame anyone at the club right now for that.

"Jack Harrison is fighting some quality players at Everton and that’s not easy. At this moment he’s not really winning that battle.

"It looks like even he himself may be in a bit of turmoil if it’s a season’s loan and he’s not playing – he’s kind of stuck unless he can find another Premier League club to take him on loan, so it’s a mess all around really."

A permanent solution is needed to Jack Harrison's situation

Harrison is currently in limbo and at this stage of his career, he probably wouldn't want to be out on loan.

This arrangement may suit the Toffees, who haven't had to pay a huge amount to keep the winger for a couple of seasons.

However, the player will surely want to settle down somewhere permanently next season, whether it's at Leeds or elsewhere.

The Whites will also want a permanent solution.

Keeping him could be a good idea if they are in the top flight because he has shone at the top level before, but selling him could also be a good option, because that would give the Whites more funds to play with.