Norwich City could be set to sell Jon Rowe to Leeds United this summer, with Daniel Farke looking for a replacement winger after Crysencio Summerville joined West Ham United.

Sky Sports pundit and former striker Don Goodman however is unconvinced that the winger ought to have cost the fee that the Hammers paid for his services, despite his standout campaign at the Whites.

The Dutch wideman has joined Archie Gray out of the exit door at Elland Road in a big-money move, after he was sold to Julen Lopetegui's side for a fee of around £25 million plus add-ons, and the Whites will be willing to spend some of this on a replacement.

The Championship Player of the Year scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions, and such form from a 22-year-old winger was never going to go unnoticed from clubs around Europe; including at the London Stadium.

Leeds have been in the race for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but Sheffield United look set to come out on top, and this means Daniel Farke's side will need to focus on alternative options out wide now.

It is understood by John Percy of The Telegraph that Leeds are going to open up negotiations with an offer of £7 million for Norwich winger Rowe, but that is expected to be knocked back straight away - that is because the Canaries are said to have set an asking price of around £15 million for his services, per Football Insider

Sky Sports' Tim Thornton (Transfer Centre - 08/08/24) is reporting that negotiations for the player are ongoing at this point, as the Whites look to strengthen their pool of options on the flanks before the summer transfer window closes.

However, they aren't alone in this race, with sides from the English top tier and overseas clubs believed to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Don Goodman reacts to Jon Rowe potentially being Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United replacement

Don Goodman believes Rowe could replace plenty of Summerville's output at Leeds, but is unsure that West Ham underpaid for the Dutchman despite many fans' frustrations at the fee paid for the Whites to sell their star player.

Speaking to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, Goodman said: “Crysencio Summerville’s price is an interesting one. I think if you looked at the season he had last season, minus the last eight or nine games or whatever it was, you'd be saying he's worth more than that for sure.

“But you have that niggling doubt due to the way the season finished for him, that clubs would have been reluctant to go beyond £25 million. He may turn out to be worth way more than that or less than that. It remains to be seen.

“Obviously, the whole world and West Ham United knew that Leeds United probably needed to bring some money in. The Archie Gray sale would have helped, but what this will do is give Leeds United the possibility of spending decent money to bring in quality.

“And you're telling me that Jon Rowe has been linked. I've got no doubt he would be sensational for Leeds United and a very, very capable and good replacement for Summerville.”

Jon Rowe's potential impact at Leeds United if a deal can be agreed with Norwich City

A move up to the top end of the Championship before heading to the Premier League could benefit both Rowe and Leeds, giving them a dynamic player of real quality to help replace the output of Summerville, as they aim to go again for another promotion-pushing campaign this season under Daniel Farke.

Jon Rowe's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 56 13 5 Norwich City U-21 31 11 7 England U-21 2 1 0

His agility and explosiveness both ensure that he has a huge advantage over his opponents, whilst his end product is only going to improve over the coming seasons as he develops.

Leeds can also utilise Rowe on either flank, and that versatility is also key regarding the 21-year-old.

Rowe is also only going to improve before he hits his peak, so should retain resale value, although Leeds may not be able to afford to go to £15 million without some crucial add-ons, especially those that are contingent on promotion or with performance-related clauses.