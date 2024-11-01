Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Leeds United may not regret missing out on Jonathan Rowe too much, at least in the short term.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Goodman thinks Rowe may not have been able to be more effective in front of goal than Largie Ramazani has this season, before the latter's injury ruled him out of action.

The Whites had Rowe on their target list during the summer and according to a report from the Telegraph back in August, they were preparing an offer of around £7m to try and lure the player away from Norwich City, having seen him impress at Carrow Road during the 2023/24 campaign.

Registering 13 goals and four assists in 38 competitive appearances last season, the Englishman impressed in Norfolk and that allowed him to attract interest during the summer window.

Related Pundit reveals issue Sheffield United may have beating Leeds or Celtic to 8-goal star Carlton Palmer has had his say as Sheffield United rival Celtic and Leeds for Hammarby's Bazoumana Toure.

With Jaidon Anthony returning to his parent club and Crysencio Summerville securing a switch to West Ham United, a couple of wing additions were much-needed, and that's why the Whites' interest in Rowe came as no shock.

Despite having quite a bit of cash at their disposal following the sales of some key players, the West Yorkshire side were unable to come out on top in this race, with Marseille securing a loan-to-buy agreement in the end.

Rowe has already been able to enjoy some bright moments for his new team, scoring a late winner against Lyon in September and also adding another goal to his tally in October against Angers.

Already proving his worth in France, he will be keen to build on this in the coming months and establish himself as a regular starter under Roberto De Zerbi.

Don Goodman speaks out on Leeds United missing out on Jon Rowe

Instead of recruiting Rowe, Leeds brought in Ramazani on a permanent deal and signed Manor Solomon on loan. The former, although currently out injured, has impressed during the early stages of his time at Elland Road.

Largie Ramazani's time at Leeds United (As of November 1st, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 9 Goals 4 Assists 1

This is a key reason why Goodman thinks the Whites may not be regretting missing out on Rowe at this point.

He told MOT Leeds News: "Rowe is a player that would have done well at Leeds, but Norwich wanted more and the player agreed – possibly because he was going to be paid more than Leeds were paying him.

"I don’t blame Leeds for sticking to their guns and they have since brought in Manor Solomon who, when fully fit, will cause havoc in the Championship. The key of course is keeping him fit.

"There’s also Largie Ramazani, who started his Leeds career fantastically well prior to injury. When I watched him against Sunderland recently I was impressed. He’s a constant threat and already has three goals and one assist from eight (league) games.

"There’s an argument to be made whether Rowe’s figures would be any better."

Leeds United have benefitted hugely from Largie Ramazani

Ramazani's stats this season have been impressive - and it's a shame that his rhythm will now be disrupted by a short spell on the sidelines.

Following Summerville's departure, Leeds needed a major attacking wide threat to come in, even with Willy Gnonto and Dan James at the club.

And Ramazani has been a real asset in the final third.

The wide player is only 23 as well, so he has plenty of room to grow into an even better player.

He's an exciting addition and is already showing why he was recruited, so it will be interesting to see how he develops in the coming months and years.