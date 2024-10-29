Don Goodman is keen to see more from Leeds United star Brenden Aaronson, following his fairly slow start to the season.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Goodman admitted that he has been impressed by some of the Whites' other players, but wants more out of Aaronson.

The United States international was one of many players who left Elland Road on loan last summer, joining Union Berlin, as he looked to continue playing top-flight football.

This is what he was able to do, spending the season in Germany and making 38 appearances in all competitions.

However, he wasn't able to be that much of an asset in front of goal, and that may have reduced the chances of him securing another move away from Elland Road during the 2024 summer transfer window.

Brenden Aaronson's 2023/24 season at Union Berlin (All competitions) Appearances 38 Goals 2 Assists 2

Quite a few of those who left on loan last year have either secured another temporary exit, like Jack Harrison has, or have sealed permanent exits from the West Yorkshire side.

But Aaronson and Max Wober are two players who have stayed put, with the latter's playing time being limited by the Whites' other centre-back options.

Aaronson, who cost Leeds £24.7m in 2022, has been a regular starter under Daniel Farke, with Georginio Rutter's move to Brighton and Hove Albion allowing him to claim a starting spot at Elland Road.

The American has endured a fairly mixed season thus far, scoring three goals and registering one assist in 13 competitive appearances.

However, two of those goals came in the first three league games, with the player registering just one goal and one assist in the last seven league games.

In a team that is desperate to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, that record in the last seven Championship matches isn't exactly sufficient.

Filling Rutter's shoes is going to be tough for the United States international, but he has scored at a rate of one goal every four league games and he will be looking to use that to give him confidence.

Don Goodman drops Brenden Aaronson verdict at Leeds United

Aaronson was unable to make a meaningful impact during Saturday's frustrating 0-0 draw away at Bristol City.

And looking at some of his performances this season, pundit Goodman is keen to see the attacking midfield contribute more to the Whites' cause.

He told MOT Leeds News: "Aaronson is the one forward I’d want a little bit more from at Leeds.

"Willy Gnonto, Largie Ramazani, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph – Brenden is the one leaving me wanting more."

Brenden Aaronson has a big job on his hands at Leeds United

Rutter was such a key player for Leeds last term and really grew in confidence.

He didn't enjoy the best start to life at Elland Road, but the step down to the second tier helped him majorly and he was a real threat at this level.

Richly deserving his move to the Amex Stadium, it will be interesting to see whether Aaronson can be as much of a threat as Rutter was.

He has been given plenty of opportunities to shine by Farke this season.

But he needs to start producing and become a real threat in the final third again, following a decent start to the 2024/25 campaign.