Don Goodman believes that the links between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest centre-back, Andrew Omobamidele, are "interesting" given the Yorkshire outfit's current predicament.

The Whites are currently sat at the top of the Championship after a return of 53 points from 26 games, and currently have the likes of Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland breathing down their necks in the race for automatic promotion.

Despite the well-documented flashpoints involving French goalkeeper Illan Meslier against the Black Cats and Hull City, which saw United drop four points from commanding positions, Daniel Farke's side have, on the whole, been one of the strongest outfits in terms of defensive numbers across the campaign.

Regardless, United have, along with their geographical and promotion rivals at Bramall Lane, been linked with a potential move for the 22-year-old Republic of Ireland international, who Farke knows extremely well after working with him during a successful period at Norwich City.

However, there have been question marks over whether a switch to Elland Road is a necessity for both parties, which is the consensus Goodman has agreed with.

Related "Perfect sense for Sheffield United" - Leeds United's Nottingham Forest pursuit played down Andrew Omobamidele has been linked with Leeds United and Sheffield United in the early stages of the window

Don Goodman issues Andrew Omobamidele verdict as Leeds United rumours resurface

It was reported that Leeds had expressed an interest in the central defender during the summer, before those rumours resurfaced in the early days of the current window, as per Alan Nixon.

Nixon stated that Leeds have opened talks with Forest over a loan-to-buy deal as they see Omobamidele as a "long-term investment," as Nuno Espírito Santo's side hope to raise £10m for his services, whilst the Blades are hopeful of securing a loan deal.

Unsurprisingly, Goodman has no qualms regarding the centre-back's ability at this level, but believes he may not be what Leeds require in this transfer window, with the likes of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk impressing at the heart of defence for large portions of the season.

He said, via Plejmo.com: "Daniel Farke knows Andrew Omobamidele and he was a decent Championship defender at Norwich. However, he's not cut it at Nottingham Forest and I'm not sure whether he's an upgrade on what Leeds United have currently got and whether they really need him for depth.

Andrew Omobamidele's 2023/24 Premier League statistics (FBref) Appearances 11 Starts 8 Interceptions per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 4.83 Aerials won per 90 1.15 Dribblers tackled % 62.5%

"It's an interesting link. Daniel Farke knows him better than I do and if Omobamidele does sign it will be down to the manager knowing what he's capable of," the pundit concluded.

There's no disputing that Farke will be more aware than most regarding Omobamidele's application both on and off the pitch after handing him his senior debut for Norwich against Cardiff City four years ago, before eventually making the Canaries an £11m profit.

However, unless an extraordinary set of circumstances were to unfold in West Yorkshire, it seems as if such a hefty investment would be best left alone for the defender, and instead utilise such funds to bring in extra depth in other areas.

Of course, Max Wober and Struijk have both been linked with either a potential return to RB Salzburg in the Austrian's case, or a move to Brighton, Wolves or Tottenham for the Dutchman.

If one of the aforementioned duo were to depart, then there is scope for the Irishman to be acquired.

However, if both remain in LS11, it would seem a bizarre call if Omobamidele was to come to the club and be seen as a back-up to Rodon and Struijk after making just 15 appearances at the City Ground, especially when the Blades, who are eyeing up an abundance of defensive targets, are also keen.