With the January transfer window edging ever closer, it is no surprise that the rumour mill is beginning to gather some momentum as EFL clubs look to uncover the latest gems in a bid to aid their respective targets.

Leeds United had a frantic end to the summer window, with many of Daniel Farke's incomings and outgoings confirmed in the latter stages, something which the German and many Whites supporters will hope isn't replicated in January as the club hope to continue their recent momentum into a crucial time of the season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

There's no doubting that when it comes to Championship sides who would be a big drawer for players, Leeds are right at the top of the list given the history, fanbase and facilities on offer to anyone linked with a move to Elland Road.

Whilst Leeds also boast the third-highest wage bill across the division, such is the calibre of their players - particularly in attacking areas - it's quite surprising to see the West Yorkshire outfit linked with one of League Two's most sought after players.

Leeds United linked with £1m front man

The man in question is AFC Wimbledon's Iraqi striker, Ali Al-Hamadi.

Al-Hamadi has only been with the Dons for ten months, but has already shown on a multitude of occasions that his ceiling is perhaps higher than his current standard of League Two football.

As per reports by the Sunderland Echo, all of Leeds, Sunderland, Hull City, Stoke City, Bristol City and latterly, Cardiff City are all keeping tabs on the 21-year-old's performances in the lead up to the reopening of the window. Darren Witcoop of the Mirror has also stated the fee would be £1m+ after League One outfits Barnsley and Peterborough saw bids rejected in the summer.

Whilst the report states Sunderland are the only side to have sent scouts to cast an eye on Al-Hamadi, is it perhaps a blessing in disguise for the player that Leeds United haven't shown as much of a keener interest?

How has Ali Al-Hamadi performed this season?

It's clear to anyone that the striker has been AFC Wimbledon's most important weapon this season, as Johnnie Jackson's side sit 11th in the League Two table, but only four points outside the top seven.

Al-Hamadi has scored four times and assisted a further five, creating an average of 0.7 G+A per 90 minutes as per Fbref.

Since his move to South London in January, the centre-forward has scored 14 times in 33 appearances for the Wombles.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Why is Leeds United perhaps the wrong move for Ali Al-Hamadi?

Whilst Al-Hamadi could perhaps point to the likes of Jermaine Beckford as a source of inspiration for an unknown forward who went on to become a cult figure among the Elland Road faithful, at present a move to West Yorkshire could hamper his own development.

With the options Farke currently has at his disposal including Joel Piroe, who is a guaranteed goal getter at this level after 41 goals across two campaigns at Championship level with Swansea - the Dutchman has already adapted to life in West Yorkshire well with five goals in 12 games- alongside club-record signing Georginio Rutter who has eight goal contributions to his name, it seems hard to see where Al-Hamadi's game time would come from.

United also have a plethora of options outside their starting XI, with Patrick Bamford starting to gain minutes from the bench after a layoff, which has left fellow 21-year-old Joe Gelhardt without a minute of first-team football since a 1-minute cameo in the 3-0 victory over Millwall in September.

The Iraq international should perhaps be wary about these factors at hand, and a move to Sunderland could be more beneficial to his career given the Black Cats' fluid style of play with such a young squad.

However, the chance of playing a bit-part in helping Leeds' objective of an immediate return can't be overlooked, so it's for certain that the prospect has a lot of weighing up to do in the coming weeks.