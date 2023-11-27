Highlights Leeds United faced challenges in the 2022/23 season, resulting in relegation.

Captain Liam Cooper revealed a lack of unity and a divide within the squad last season.

The departure of several players, including significant investments, suggests the split among the squad that Cooper mentioned.

The 2022/23 season is not one that anyone associated with Leeds United will want to remember anytime soon.

Just three years after the club's long-awaited and hard-earned return to the Premier League, the Whites found themselves relegated back to the Championship.

That came after a campaign that saw them claim just seven league wins, and go through three permanent managers - Jesse Marsch, who had only just kept them up in the latter stages of the previous campaign, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

Now however, it seems that any manager may have had a challenge on their hands to keep the club in the Premier League given the issues there appear to have been within the squad, judging by the latest comments from captain Liam Cooper.

What has Cooper said about Leeds' squad last season?

Speaking over the summer in the wake of Leeds' drop into the Championship, Cooper admitted he had delivered some strong words in the dressing room after their final day defeat to Spurs that confirmed their relegation from the Premier League.

The centre back revealed that he had told players to leave the club if they did not want to be at Elland Road, and he has now gone deeper into the reasons behind that rant.

Discussing why he said what he said in the dressing room at that point in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Cooper explained that he believed members of the squad were not pulling their weight as much as they could have been.

Indeed, the Scotland international went onto claim that he felt let down by the situation, while even stating that there simply wasn't a bond within the squad.

With those comments, it seems as though the challenge that Leeds were facing as they attempted to retain their top-flight status last season, have now been laid bare.

Given what Cooper has said about there not being a bond within the squad at Elland Road, it does look as though there was a significant divide among the first-team at that time.

Considering the lack of unity that will have generated, with players therefore seemingly not always operating with the same intent or objective, it would have seemingly been hard for any coach to get this side playing in a way that would have kept them in the Premier League.

With that in mind, you can understand why Cooper so clearly wanted those players to look at themselves, in the wake of relegation being confirmed.

Indeed, it could also be argued that the divide within the squad the last season that the centre back referred to here, has been demonstrated by the number, who as Cooper suggested, departed the club over the course of the summer window.

In total, 14 players who had played a role in Leeds' first-team squad last season, would leave over the summer transfer window.

Of those 14 to depart, eight had been in their debut season with the club, when Leeds' relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Consequently, the fact that so many of those who had been sizeable investments for the club were to depart, while many of those longer-serving individuals have remained for the battle for promotion this time around, alongside new recruits, may arguably demonstrate the split Cooper was referring to.

As a result, you feel that with all that in mind, there will be plenty around the club, hoping that Leeds have been more careful when putting their squad together for this season, and will pay attention to this apparent warning again, in transfer windows to come.