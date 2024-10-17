This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United have made a promising start to the new Championship season as they set their sights on a return to the Premier League. The cost of watching that pursuit is a hot topic right now.

Daniel Farke’s side missed out on promotion last year, coming third in the table before losing the play-off final to Southampton.

The Whites will be looking to overcome that disappointment in the coming months by going one step further in 2025 and returning to the top flight in their second attempt.

Owners 49ers Enterprises have proven very hands-on since taking full control of the club in 2023, and have even announced plans to expand Elland Road to a capacity of 53,000.

But the price of tickets in the ground at the minute remains a hot topic, with the famous stadium earning a reputation for its great atmosphere over the years.

Championship top 5 stadium capacities 2024/25 (per Transfermarkt) Stadium (Club) Capacity Stadium of Light (Sunderland) 48,707 Hillsborough (Sheffield Wednesday) 39,859 Elland Road (Leeds United) 37,645 Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) 33,746 Pride Park (Derby County) 33,597

Leeds United ticket prices verdict

When asked about the current cost of Elland Road tickets, FLW’s Leeds fan pundit Kris Smith suggested that their poor reputation among the rest of the division for costly prices is deserved.

However, he expects that the situation will not improve anytime soon, especially with the work being done to the stadium, as well as the possibility of Premier League football returning to Elland Road in the near future.

“I do think Elland Road has been getting a poor reputation from opposition fans, and neutrals for ticket pricing, but looking at it from a more neutral perspective, it is a reasonable stance to have from these people,” Smith told Football League World.

“Last season, away tickets for fans travelling to Elland Road were set at an obscene price, upwards of £40 sometimes for adults.

“And it’s in an away end that’s in dire need of renovation, so it doesn’t really stack up with the experience you’re getting.

“It’s the same experience that home fans are getting as well, obviously, and to me, it’s just not at all ideal that it’s just becoming an expensive hobby for fans to go watch Leeds, or to watch their team go play in Leeds.

“Looking forward though, I don’t expect anything about it to change anytime soon.

“49ers have a lot on their plate, and I don’t think that knocking down ticket prices is going to be something they change anytime soon.

“Given there’s an expansion looming, that’s only going to drive prices higher to justify it, and that will maybe come alongside potential Premier League football, which inherently increases ticket prices.”

Leeds United ticket prices 2024/25

Leeds announced in July that they have put a cap on the cost of away tickets at Elland Road to £30, which is a step in the right direction.

For home supporters, adult ticket prices range from £32 to £49, depending on which category and stand applies.

Leeds have still managed to sell out most of the tickets for their home games so far this season, with the team chasing a return to the top flight in 2025.

Up next for Farke’s side is a clash against Sheffield United on Friday evening in an 8pm kick-off.

The cost of tickets across English football has increased in the highest divisions, which is not a good trend for the health of the game.

Supporters shouldn’t need to spend so much just to follow their team on a weekly basis, especially when sides in the Championship and the Premier League rely less and less on that revenue as a proportion of their overall income.

But clubs will not reduce prices out of the goodness of their hearts, that much has become very clear, so other forms of action are needed to drive change.

The expansion of Elland Road is also likely to increase prices further for Leeds fans, which is a cost that not every match-going supporter will be able to afford in the long run.