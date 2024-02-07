Highlights Roma plans to trigger the option to buy clause for Diego Llorente from Leeds United for €5 million.

Roma sees the €5 million fee as a bargain and intends to sell Llorente for a profit in the summer.

Leeds United has little control over the situation and may regret not negotiating a higher fee in the option to buy clause.

AS Roma are planning to trigger an option to buy clause to secure Diego Llorente from Leeds United in the summer.

According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, the Serie A club are keen to secure the future of the Spanish defender off the back of his impressive performances in the team.

Llorente initially joined Roma on loan in the January 2023 window, ending last season with the top flight club.

He returned to the side last summer following a second loan agreement, with an option to buy clause included in the deal.

Llorente has featured 21 times in the league so far this season, as well as five times in the Europa League.

Diego Llorente transfer latest

It has been claimed that it will cost just €5 million (£4.2 million) to secure a permanent transfer for the 30-year-old.

Llorente was linked with a move to PSG during the January transfer window, but he remained at Roma beyond the deadline.

The Italian club see the £4.2 million fee as a bargain, and intend to cash in on this transfer interest in the summer in order to raise funds.

Roma will be hoping PSG return with concrete interest in the centre-back, as they are hoping to sell the player for a significant profit in order to help their current financial position.

It remains to be seen whether the French giants will reignite their interest in the Leeds defender, but the situation will be out of the English club’s hands due to the option to buy clause already agreed with Roma.

Llorente initially signed for Leeds in the summer of 2020 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The Spaniard cost a reported £18 million, and featured 51 times in the top flight for the Whites before departing for Roma 12 months ago.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently fighting for promotion straight back to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

The Whites placed Daniel Farke in charge during the summer, with the German guiding them to a third place position in the table after 30 games.

The gap to the automatic promotion spots is just one point, although rivals Southampton, in second, have a game in hand.

Leeds gained safe passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night with a 4-1 win away to Plymouth Argyle.

Next up for the Yorkshire outfit is a league clash at home to local rivals Rotherham United on 10 February.

Not much Leeds can do in this situation

If Roma have the capability of getting this £4.2 million deal done, with the intention of selling him on again, then there’s little the club can do about it.

Llorente has performed well in Serie A and is attracting major interest from PSG. If Roma can pull off this plan then that would be a very smart move for them.

And even if they can’t, a £4.2 million fee for such an important part of their side isn’t the worst outcome for them either.

Leeds will be kicking themselves that they didn’t negotiate a higher fee into the option to buy clause with Roma if their plan does work.