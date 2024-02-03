Highlights Leeds' Elland Road stadium could still be considered as a host venue for the Euro 2028 Championships.

Concerns have emerged over the planned redevelopment of Casement Park in Belfast, potentially opening the door for Elland Road.

Elland Road could be refurbished and expanded, with the 49ers' president expressing a preference for stadium expansion rather than building a new one.

Elland Road could yet be used as a host stadium for the 2028 European Championships, despite Leeds United's home stadium initially being snubbed for use during the tournament.

Leeds' historical home was snubbed by UEFA, with Wembley, the Etihad and Villa Park just some of the stadiums across the UK set to host matches.

However, concerns have now emerged over one venue - Casement Park in Belfast - with the planned redevelopment rumoured to be scrapped.

And the door could now reopen for Elland Road to be considered as one of the 10 host stadiums for the 2028 tournament.

Elland Road could host Euro 2028 fixtures

As per a report by The Times, tournament organisers are concerned over Belfast's venue, with work yet to commence on the £110million 34,500-seat stadium.

Funding for the project has yet to materialise, and it's understood contingency venues have now been drawn up for the stadium, with another host city unlikely to be selected.

Football Insider claim that Elland Road would be considered if Casement Park does drop out of the running.

Highest Championship capacities, as per transfermarkt Club - Stadium Capacity Sunderland - Stadium of Light 48,707 Sheffield Wednesday - Hillsborough 39,859 Leeds United - Elland Road 37,890

It's believed Leeds' ground could be refurbished and expanded in time for the 2028 tournament, which would improve its chances of being selected as a replacement.

49ers' president Paraag Marathe has previously stated his eagerness to expand Elland Road, as opposed to building a new stadium.

"I'll be honest with you, the main thing is to protect the magic and electricity that is in Elland Road. The answer then is it's probably a stadium expansion than a new stadium because I don't want to take away that aura," said the 49ers chief, via Leeds Live.

Elland Road and Leeds can feel hard done by with Euro 2028 snub

Elland Road shouldn't have been overlooked in the first place.

Leeds' historical home embodies all the best aspects of English football. The old-school design with each stand named after a legend of the club - Jack Charlton, Norman Hunter, Don Revie and John Charles - feels like an authentic venue to house some of Europe's elite players.

Furthermore, Elland Road has previously hosted international tournaments along with some of the UK's most important fixtures: Euro 1996, FA Cup semi-finals and Rugby World Cup fixtures to name a few.

Marathe's eagerness to increase the capacity should also be considered by the competition's organisers. Any expansion to Elland Road could be completed before the 2028 deadline, which would make the venue an excellent backup option should the Casement Park development fail to gain funding.

Should a new stadium be required, the Leeds board should push hard, considering the commercial benefits of holding an international tournament at Elland Road. Sponsorship, attendance and other commercial agreements could benefit the club in the long run.

As Belfast's bid hangs by a thread, this could be a story for Leeds fans to keep a close eye on over the coming months, with a decision needing to be made soon on Casement Park's participation in Euro 2028.