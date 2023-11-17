Highlights Jack Harrison may go out on loan again next season if Leeds United fails to gain promotion to the Premier League, as per his contract terms.

Harrison is currently on loan with Everton and will return to Leeds at the end of the season without an option to buy clause.

Despite his frustration with Leeds' relegation, there seems to be no bad blood between Harrison and the club, leaving the possibility of his reintegration into the first team squad next season if promoted.

Failure to gain Premier League promotion for Leeds United could see Jack Harrison go out on loan again next season.

According to The Athletic, the forward will be allowed to go back out on loan again if the club is still in the Championship due to the terms agreed in his contract.

Harrison is currently out on loan with Everton following Leeds’ relegation to the second tier last season.

The 26-year-old signed a contract extension with the Yorkshire outfit as recently as last April, which runs until the summer of 2028.

This deal was agreed just months after he was almost sold to Leicester City in January before Leeds backed away from a potential agreement.

What is the latest Jack Harrison news?

However, a clause in his contract allows him to negotiate a loan move away from Elland Road if they are competing in the Championship.

Harrison will return to the club at the end of the season as there is no option to buy clause written into the deal with the Toffees.

But he is likely to make a top flight return in the next campaign regardless of whether Leeds gain promotion due to the terms of his new contract.

The new deal was agreed with relegation to the Championship looking likely, as Sam Allardyce was drafted in as manager to try and rescue the situation in the final weeks of the season.

The veteran coach was unable to turn things around, leading to a 19th place finish in the table and an end to Leeds’ three-year stint in the Premier League.

Harrison was reportedly frustrated by the nature of his exit, but it is believed that there is no bad blood between the player and the club.

This means he could yet still be reintegrated back into the first team squad next season, especially if promotion back to the top flight is secured.

Where are Leeds United in the Championship table?

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table, as they chase promotion to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Farke’s side earned three wins in a row leading up to the November international break, which has seen them close the gap to the top two to eight points.

The Whites are just five points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off places, but will be targeting a top two finish with their current form.

Next up for Leeds is a clash with Rotherham United on 24 November.

Could Jack Harrison play for Leeds United again?

Promotion to the Premier League this season would certainly make a return quite feasible for Harrison.

The 26-year-old is currently with Everton, who sit 14th in the top flight table under Sean Dyche.

He has made six appearances in the league so far this campaign, contributing one goal and three assists.

Harrison has proven that he is a Premier League calibre player and so it makes perfect sense that he would be itching to secure a place in the division if Leeds are unable to gain promotion from the Championship.