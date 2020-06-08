Leeds United detail Liam Cooper’s passionate rallying cry

Liam Cooper has delivered a rallying cry to all at Leeds United as they gear up for a nine-game run-in that could lead them into the Premier League for the 2020/21 season.

Leeds have had it confirmed today that they will resume the Championship season on June 21st with a trip to Cardiff City, which kickstarts their push for promotion.

On the back of that clash in Wales, Leeds will welcome third-placed Fulham to Elland Road for the type of clash that could be crucial in the Championship’s promotion race.

And, with the return to action now under two weeks away, skipper Cooper has delivered a message of real passion.

As per @LUFC, Cooper said: “We have to go full tilt for nine games. We have to be strong.

“I believe we are the fittest, strongest team. There’s not one lad that doesn’t believe we can’t go and win the Championship.”

👊 “We want to finish it off” pic.twitter.com/3jLTzetAWK — Leeds United (@LUFC) June 8, 2020

Prior to the EFL’s forced postponement, Leeds were flying in the Championship, sitting top of the table on the back of a five match winning streak.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had kept five consecutive clean sheets too, helping them move a point clear of West Bromwich Albion at the summit of the table, but more importantly, seven ahead of Fulham.

The Verdict

This is exactly the type of message you want to be hearing from your captain ahead of such a crucial run-in.

Leeds hold a great position in the table and after three months sweating on the resume of the season, they have a great chance to do something really special.

Cooper recognises that and you feel that he’s going to have Leeds extra pumped for this run of fixtures that could prove to be so decisive.

Given it is Fulham up second for Leeds, they have to hit the ground running, and with this level of motivation within the group, fans can be confident that will happen.

