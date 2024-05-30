Highlights EFL clubs chase Ateef Konate's signature, including Huddersfield Town, Sunderland, Derby County, and Leeds United.

Konate, a free agent soon, has impressive PL2 stats but limited first-team experience.

The attacking midfielder could be a valuable asset for any Championship side seeking promotion.

A number of EFL clubs are said to be chasing the signature of attacking midfielder Ateef Konate, according to AfricaFoot..

The 23-year-old will be a free agent at the end of June once his contract with Nottingham Forest comes to an end, and has decided to leave the club in order to get first-team football.

A quartet of EFL clubs are said to be interested in acquiring his services, with Huddersfield Town, Sunderland, Derby County and Leeds United all rumoured to be keeping tabs on his situation, Africafoot reports.

Belgian side KVC Westerlo and Eredivisie outfit Vitesse Arnhem are also said to be in the race for the exciting Frenchman, who failed to make a first team appearance for Forest in the Premier League last season.

In fact, Konate has only made a handful of professional appearances during his career in English football to date, with three appearances for his current club in the 2021/22 campaign, followed up with five matches on loan for Oxford United in League One the season after.

The playmaker has posted some impressive numbers in PL2 for the development side over recent seasons, with eight goals in eight games in 22/23 followed up with five in 15 this time around.

Related Don't be surprised if Leeds United revive transfer deal following Newcastle United reveal: View Paul Dummett is now a free agent and could become an option for Leeds United again as they look for versatile defensive reinforcements this summer.

Having come up through the academy of Ligue 1 club Le Havre, Konate joined Forest four years ago, but failed to make an impact during his time at the City Ground, and took to Instagram to announce his departure from the club.

He said: “It's time for me to say goodbye, I want to thank everyone who contributed to my progress during these 4 seasons. Ups and downs, but that's what this job requires. I will remember the positive for the rest of my life. Thank you Reds.”

Ateef Konate Nottingham Forest PL2 record 23/24 Appearances 15 Starts 12 Goals 5 Assists 2 Goal contribution/90 0.62 Source: FBRef

The attacking midfielder was said to have been a target for Stoke City and Bristol City in the January of 2023, but neither side turned their interest into anything concrete, with plenty more clubs joining the race 18 months on.

Ateef Konate could be perfect Crysencio Summerville, Jack Clarke replacement

Konate scored a wonderful brace against Sheffield United in the Premier League Cup in April, as he continued to impress for the Forest development side.

The first of those goals was a sumptuous strike, as he picked up the ball on halfway, before gliding on the turf towards the penalty area, before cutting on to his right foot and curling a shot into the bottom corner.

His second against the Blades was similarly impressive, as he hounded the defender to win possession, before niftily switching to his left inside the penalty area to fire home with a rasping effort.

That sort of ability on the ball is sure to stand out at Championship level, and the 23-year-old could be a real asset for any side looking to claim a place in the top six in the next campaign.

For Leeds United or Sunderland, the comparisons would be with the likes of Crysencio Summerville [pictured above] or Jack Clarke, such is Konate’s talent for carrying the ball upfield, beating a man and finding the net, just as that pair have done for their respective sides over the past season.

With both of those players facing interest from the Premier League this summer - Summerville with Chelsea and Liverpool, while newly promoted Southampton are eying up Clarke - Konate could be a perfect replacement for either side, and a cheap arrival to boot.

Whoever wins the battle for his signature will have a player on their hands next season, and he will leave Championship defenders running scared whoever he signs for.