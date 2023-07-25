Highlights Everton are leading the race to sign Leeds United starlet Willy Gnonto despite strong interest from Italy.

Gnonto's exit from Leeds is seen as inevitable due to the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Gnonto's versatility and talent make him a valuable asset, but Leeds may need to sell him to raise funds this summer.

Everton are reportedly leading the race to sign Leeds United starlet Willy Gnonto during the current transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It was reported earlier in the month that Everton had tabled an offer of around £15million to sign the Italian from Leeds, but the bid was knocked back by the Whites.

There were few positives to speak of for the West Yorkshire outfit last season, as they were relegated from the Premier League, but Gnonto was a shining light.

The Italian international forward was signed from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day in the summer of last year for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

Gnonto initially had to play regularly for the Under-21’s development side but it was quickly realised that he was far beyond that level and he has since gone on to establish himself in the senior team.

Once the 19-year-old broke through into the first-team frame, he made himself a fan favourite at Elland Road.

The versatile forward is capable of playing as a winger, secondary-striker or up top, and his lightning speed, trickery in tight spaces, and decisiveness in the final third all helped the Leeds fanbase to idolise him at a rapid pace.

He didn't start regularly for Leeds last season, but picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Former Norwich City and Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Daniel Farke has since taken charge of the Whites, but the 46-year-old is facing the prospect of losing further key players such as Gnonto this summer.

Everton were one side reported to be closing in on the signing of Leeds’ young star, according to Sky Italia (14/07, 11.59pm) but a move hasn't materialised so far.

What's the latest regarding Everton's pursuit of Leeds' Willy Gnonto?

Everton are said to be leading the race for Gnonto's signature despite strong interest from Italy.

Football Insider are reporting that his exit is "inevitable" from Elland Road this summer due to Leeds' relegation from the Premier League.

However, Pete O'Rourke has explained that "Gnonto does not have a loan relegation release clause in his contract, with similar agreements already seeing the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca leave the club temporarily."

They are reporting that Everton manager Sean Dyche sees Gnonto’s versatility as key to the Toffees’ survival next term and that he is expected to leave permanently "in the coming weeks".

However, Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported recently that Gnonto could be retained: "Gnonto is making no attempt to force his way out of Elland Road despite the transfer noise surrounding the teenager.

He has reported back for training this week, and has not shown any signs of "a burning desire to leave" so far.

Should Leeds keep Gnonto?

The abundance of wingers at Farke's disposal means Leeds can afford to lose the Italian, and he will also be good for Profit and Sustainability rules in the Championship, too.

His talent is undeniable, though, and he could be a major asset for Farke in any of the three positions behind the lone striker, particularly off the left or as the attacking-midfield player.

Gnonto could develop really well with a full season of second tier football, but Leeds need to raise funds through some sales this summer, and perhaps he will be one of those.